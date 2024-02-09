Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi felt the immediate benefits of a healthier body after she spent so many years eating junk food.

Jersey Shore star Nicole Polizzi had access to all types of sweets and snacks thanks to her reality TV earnings. But soon she realized how badly both her mind and her body were affected by her choice in meals.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’ turned her life around after she ate healthier

Nicole Snooki Polizzi | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Polizzi admitted that she enjoyed junk food a bit too much in her younger years. Apart from excessive drinking, the star’s diet didn’t consist of the nutrients that she needed. And it was a lifestyle she felt had damaging effects on her brain.

“The more crap I ate, the stupider I got, as seen on Seasons 1 through 5 of Jersey Shore,” she once told Yahoo Beauty. “Although I was consuming thousands of calories a day during the party years, I was actually starving myself of healthy food.”

She realized just how much junk food slowed down her body after making the switch to a much healthier diet. Her husband, Jionni LaValle, and her kids inspired her to take her health more seriously with exercise and cleaner meals.

“When I stopped drinking and started eating lots of greens, whole grains and lean meats, it was like my brain woke up from a five-year coma,” she said. “My life turned around, and things clicked into place in my relationship and my career. What goes into your body comes out in your life. If you want success, love and the strength to cope with anything life throws at you, feed your body the healthy food it needs.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi once weighed 80 pounds

Polizzi has been very candid about her eating disorder. She confided that it began when she was worried about being cut from her high school’s cheerleading team. She thought being as thin as possible would solidify her spot on the team. But as she got into the habit of starving, she started losing more and more weight. Eventually, Polizzi’s stomach shrunk to the point where even the smallest meals would satisfy her cravings.

“And then it got so crazy as to just eating like a cracker or a cucumber a day and I would feel full,” she once told The Insider (via NY Daily News).

A school nurse discovered that Polizzi weighed a concerning 80 pounds.

“So she called my parents … My parents just told me, ‘You need to eat. This is very dangerous,’” Polizzi remembered.

After her parents intervened, it took Polizzi little time to regain a healthier weight. It was an experience she felt taught her a lot about herself, but one she doubted she’d end up reliving again.

“As I graduated high school, it didn’t faze me anymore,” she said. “Right now, I don’t even care what people think of me … I’m happy with myself.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi recently shared she’s tired of people talking about her weight

Polizzi’s weight has fluctuated over the years, which is expected after giving birth three times. It seems that many fans and media outlets have noticed and even criticized Polizzi’s weight gain. In an interview on Entertainment Tonight, Polizzi revealed how aware she was of the situation.

“I just feel like there’s so many comments about people commenting on people’s weight, and ‘Oh my god she got so big,’ or ‘Oh my god he’s huge.’ It’s just like — it’s the center of everyone’s attention,” Polizzi said.

But it seems she has no qualms about her current size.

“I’m happy with my body,” she said. “I don’t need to be a stick figure you know what I mean?”

She also reminded that, even though she may have been thinner before, that didn’t always translate to healthier.

“Especially when I had Lorenzo, I was working out crazy. I was like 90-something pounds, but all I did was work out. I never had time to myself to indulge,” she added.