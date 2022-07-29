Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Knows in Her ‘Heart of Hearts’ Angelina Leaked the Wedding Speech

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi doesn’t believe Angelina Pivarnick is not responsible for leaking the audio of the infamous speech from her 2019 wedding. Find out what Nicole told cameras during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 18, “Messy Mike,” regarding the speech.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick | MTV

Angelina’s Twitter feud with the roommates about the speech

In February 2022, a “source” alleged to The Sun Angelina was the one responsible for leaking the audio of the speech Nicole, Deena Cortese, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley gave during her wedding. The trio quickly took to Twitter to address the situation instead of reaching out to Angelina directly.

“Damn this hurts,” Nicole tweeted. “I had to take a mental break from this show because I truly thought I ruined her wedding and hurt her. We’ve all been there for her trying to make things right and this s*** hurts.”

Just stop @angelinamtvjs your own husband told us you did this… please just stop https://t.co/YC60HrrPL6 — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) February 16, 2022

In a since-deleted tweet, Deena wrote: “To think she swore on her animals’ lives she didn’t leak it. I feel like this friendship we have has been based on a lie. I’ve been there for her and now I know she deliberately did something to hurt me. Makes me sad. Unfortunately, I know the source [and] know it is in fact true.”

All of the drama that unfolded from that article is playing out in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5.

‘Snooki’ and Deena apologize for tweeting in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 Episode 18

Angelina has a sit-down with Nicole and Deena in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode “Messy Mike.” She mostly wanted to know why they took the drama to social media, especially after agreeing not to do that when they met with Dr. Drew in season 4.

“Why are you guys mad?” Angelina asked. Deena explained how Mike talked to Chris Larangeira, who claimed Angelina leaked the audio.

“I was like why am I even doing this,” Nicole said regarding her tweet. “Mike kinda got us a little riled up,” Deena admitted. They both apologized for tweeting and took responsibility for not texting Angelina to clarify instead.

Nicole still believes Angelina leaked the wedding speech

Despite apologizing, Nicole still thinks Angelina had something to do with the leaked audio. “You said, ‘I’ll get the last laugh,'” Nicole reminded Angelina.

Nicole also told the cameras: “I know in my heart of hearts that Angelina was so upset at us that she leaked the speech. I would love for her to admit it, but you know girl, it is what it is. …. Let’s just all move on and never talk about this again.”

Angelina Pivarnick’s manager allegedly leaked the wedding speech

In November 2020, Jenni and Angelina had a heated discussion about the wedding speech audio on Jenny McCarthy’s Sirius XM show. “If you didn’t post or sell the audio —” Jenni started, but Angelina interjected.

“I didn’t sell the audio,” Angelina claimed. “Your manager did,” Jenni clarified, adding:

“If you would have let it play out nine months later for the [fans] to see [on television,] none of this would have happened. But because you chose to feed into it and say that you needed a wedding redo — all this bulls***, none of the fans would have known. You pre-ejaculated all over this s*** is what you did.” Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Sirius XM

We may never know who actually leaked the audio ahead of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3. But now we know what “Snooki” believes.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

RELATED: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick Speak Their Truth About ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 Episode 17