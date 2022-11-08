Nikki Bella Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Marry a Pro

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s relationship has been depicted in great detail on the former’s reality television show Total Bellas. The show, which was a spinoff of Total Divas, aired on E! Network from October 2016 to January 2021. Fans of the couple will know that the pair originally met on the set of Dancing With the Stars in 2017. However, what fans may not know is that Bella and Chigvintsev are far from the only couple that Dancing With the Stars has brought together. Read on to discover more couples that decided to tie the knot after meeting through the dancing competition.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev two-step from friends to more

(L-R): Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ | Eric McCandless via Getty Images

WWE Diva Nikki Bella had a decorated pro-wrestling career before becoming a contestant on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. Bella joined the show during Season 25 and was paired with dancing pro Artem Chigvintsev. The pair became great friends, and fans could see the obvious chemistry between the pair on the dance floor. However, their relationship remained strictly platonic as Bella was in a long-term relationship with fellow WWE Superstar John Cena at the time.

After coming in seventh place during their season, Bella and Chigvintsev went their separate ways. However, Bella and Cena ended their engagement in 2018 after dating for over six years. One of the biggest reasons for the split was that Cena did not want to have children, and Bella did. In 2019, Bella and Chigvintsev reconnected and publicly announced their engagement in 2020. The couple welcomed their son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev on July 31, 2020, and officially tied the knot on August 26, 2022.

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson Cha Cha Slid into a full-blown relationship

Another couple that found love on the dance floor was Season 20 contestants Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson. Herjavec rose to fame as the “nice” shark on ABC’s Shark Tank. The businessman joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars right after announcing that he was separating from his wife of 14 years. Herjavec was soon paired with dancing pro Kym Johnson and sparks immediately flew between the duo, both on and off the dance floor.

The pair was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars after week eight, coming in 6th place overall. However, that is not where the dancing duo’s relationship ended. In September 2015, Herjavec and Johnson publicly announced their relationship. After Herjavec’s divorce from his first wife was finalized in early 2016, he and Johnson wed on July 21, 2016. On April 23, 2018, the happy couple welcomed twins Hudson Robert and Haven Mae.

The Lawrence brothers wow dancing pro Cheryl Burke

It seems that Dancing With the Stars has brought a lot of couples together over the years, both directly and indirectly. In 2006, Joey Lawrence joined Season 3 of Dancing With the Stars. Lawrence and his two brothers, Matthew and Andrew, were all child stars and have maintained steady acting careers since the 1980s. During his season, the elder Lawrence was paired with dancing pro Edyta Sliwinska. The pair finished third in the competition.

While sparks didn’t fly between Joey Lawrence and Sliwinska, another Lawrence brother did catch the eye of a dancing pro. The Season 3 winners were NFL player Emmitt Smith and dancing pro Cheryl Burke. While Joey was dancing his heart out on stage, his brother Matthew was dancing his way into dancing pro Cheryl Burke’s heart. Burke actually won Season 3 with NFL player Emmitt Smith.

After meeting through Dancing With the Stars, Matthew Lawrence and Burke began officially dating in 2007. The initial romance was short-lived, as the couple broke up in 2008. However, Burke and Lawrence rekindled their romance in 2017 and tied the knot in May 2019. Unfortunately, Burke filed for divorce in February 2022.

With Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars underway, only time will tell if the show brings together yet another couple.

