Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Reveals Why Family Didn’t Attend Murder Trial

Nipsey Hussle’s family received some level of justice thanks to his murderer being found guilty and facing life in prison, but it won’t bring the beloved rapper back. The trial was televised for the world to see, but noticeably missing was Hussle’s family. His brother Blacc Sam says the family made an intentional decision not to attend the trial.

Portrait of Nipsey Hussle and his brother Blacc Sam | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For All Money In Records and Atlantic Records

Blacc Sam says his family stayed away from the murder trial because it was too heavy

In an interview with CBS LA, Samm explained why his family opted not to attend the murder trial. “We don’t really tap too much into that. I do have a laywer that was sending me the feedback so that I can stay on what’s happening day to day and my mother and grandmother will ask me questions, so I’ll give them the feedback,” he explained.

Source: YouTube

He also gave an update on how his family has been since Hussle’s passing. “My family is good, thank God, and my niece is getting big, my nephew is getting big, their mothers are doing good. [The biggest challenge of the last several years] has been missing bro, but understanding that you have to keep moving forward for the family, for his kids, and really it’s just step by step, day by day,” he said.

His brother was his business partner who continues to helm Hussle’s estate

Hussle kept the business in the family. Sam was alongside Hussle every step of the way. From selling mixtapes before Hussle made it big, to establishing businesses in merchandise and cannabis. Sam was Hussle’s business partner and continues to be at the forefront of Hussle’s estate.

Source: YouTube

Since Hussle’s passing, his popular Marathon Clothing store had to be shut down due to fanfare. It plans to reopen soon, along with a second location that’s been added. Their licensed marijuana shop, The Marathon Collective, recently opened.

“We looked at it as kind of the alcohol prohibition for it to be something that the kids can look up to when they get older and know that this is something that their parents worked hard in and established. This is something that Hussle wanted, that we wanted, and I’m just happy to be able to open it up,” Sam told CBS. “Just being able to open a legitimate shop being able to see it through — it was good for the whole family,” he added.

Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder of Nipsey Hussle

A jury sat through weeks of testimony and felt the evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Holder Jr. was guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of the late rapper. Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, Holder Jr. riddled Hussle’s body with bullets over an alleged street code argument. The Victory Lap rapper was 33 years old at the time of his death.

A first-degree murder conviction involves the defendant premeditating their actions. Per the prosecution, that’s exactly what Holder Jr. did. Testimony from the witness who drove the getaway car with Holder revealed that after having a tense conversation with Hussle, Holder left the parking lot of the shopping plaza and returned with two guns to shoot and kill Hussle.

RELATED: Lauren London Shares What’s Aided Her Depression Since Nipsey Hussle’s Death