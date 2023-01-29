Nipsey Hussle’s Family Heading to Court in Custody Battle for His Teenage Daughter

It’s been nearly four years since Nipsey Hussle was murdered. While his killer has been put behind bars, a new legal battle is on the horizon. The rapper’s family is fighting for custody of his teenage daughter. Unable to reach an agreement through mediation, a custody trial is set for this Spring in which a judge will make the final decision.

Nipsey Hussle’s family wants full custody of his teenage daughter; mother of child disagrees

Hussle’s brother Samiel Asghedom is the manager of his estate and claims Hussle had primary custody over his teenage daughter Emani before his death. He was awarded legal guardianship, along with other members of the family, after Hussle’s death. Samiel wants the arrangement to stay the same, noting he believes Emani’s mother is unfit.

Tanisha Foster, Emani’s mother, says despite Hussle having primary custody of their daughter, she was an active parent who had a loving relationship with Emani, and that Hussle provided for both her and Emani’s expenses. In legal documents, she says she agreed to the current custody arrangement due to wanting Emani to keep her relationships in place with Hussle’s family, as well as for Emani’s lifestyle to be uninterrupted.

But Foster says the family favors Hussle’s partner Lauren London over her, and she accuses them of blocking her ability to maintain contact with Emani. She says Hussle’s family uses their financial resources to do so and also blocks her calls so that she cannot speak to Emani. Foster says she had a great co-parenting relationship with Hussle before his death.

A judge has ruled that a custody trial will take place

As of now, Foster and Hussle’s family have yet to come to a custody arrangement outside of legal interference. As a result, a judge has ruled that a trial has been set to begin over the matter on April, 27, per Madame Noire.

Hussle’s family has listed several instances in which they say Foster has proven to be unfit. They allege Foster has a history of substance abuse. They also note an incident where Foster allegedly assaulted someone in front of Emani. Foster denies all allegations.

According to Hussle’s family, they feel Foster cannot act as guardian of Hussle’s estate, while simultaneously managing Emani’s inheritance, which is currently expected to exceed $2 million. Foster wants the current court order fully terminated, and for her to be granted full custody.

In her filing, Foster noted: “There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

The late rapper also shares a child with actress, Lauren London

Emani is not Hussle’s only child. The Victory Lap rapper also has a son with Games People Play star, Lauren London. Their son Kross is now 5. Kross is also heir to Hussle’s estate, which London helps to manage.