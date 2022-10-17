No BravoCon FOMO for Hannah Ferrier From ‘Below Deck’: ‘No Hard Feelings’ for Bravo

Even though it’s been a few years since former chief stew Hannah Ferrier left Below Deck Mediterranean, fans still wonder if she’s having a little FOMO watching all the BravoCon footage.

After replying to fan messages and comments, Ferrier shared a message on Instagram that she’s truly unbothered that she’s not at BravoCon 2022. And she has no hard feelings towards Bravo. Ferrier also didn’t attend the first BravoCon in 2019 and – again – didn’t have a “fear of missing out.”

Hannah Ferrier is not upset she isn’t at BravoCon 2022

Ferrier thanked fans for their messages about BravoCon. But she’s moved on. “I just want to let you know there’s no hard feelings between myself and Bravo,” she said. “I’m not, not there because we hate each other now. Or anything like that. It’s just life has moved on. So thanks for all your kind messages. I really appreciate them.”

Stuart Allison, Hannah Ferrier, and Daniel Doody |Don Arnold#JM/Getty Images for Princess Cruises Australia

Ferrier’s new series The Real Love Boat currently airs on an Australian network. Plus she’s juggling multiple businesses, including her podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed. Ferrier previously proved she’s in a good place with Bravo when she and Below Deck producer Mark Cronin both said the door is always open for her to return to one of the other Below Deck series too.

Ferrier told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she’d love to pop in as a temporary chief stew on Below Deck or Below Deck Down Under. But she also emphasized she would never return in a full-time capacity.

Hannah has no BravoCon FOMO. But Jen Shah from ‘RHOSLC’ did?

While Ferrier is perfectly fine with not being at BravoCon, Jen Shah, who was allegedly invited and disinvited after she was convicted of fraud still had some FOMO. Shah, who was seen dealing with her legal drama on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, ended up in New York to tell fans she wasn’t planning to go to jail.

Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County said Shah crashed her hotel room party. Judge and others were seen chanting “Free Jen Shah” on Instagram. Plus, Judge claimed that Shah hoped to crash Watch What Happens Live on Friday night.

Anyone believing I crashed anyones party needs a reality check, I am the party, Also I’m getting paid for Bravocon, stop worrying about where I’m at. If I wasn’t at your event, party or panel then it wasn’t worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending. — Jen Shah (@TheRealJenShah) October 16, 2022

Shah never made it. Because of “too much security,” Judge told Access Hollywood. Judge also shared that Shah told her at her hotel room party that she is “not going to jail, it’s all good”. She added that “it was a bit crazy.”

“She did get to the Gansevoort rooftop party and I think she left quickly,” Judge added about which parties Shah got into. Shah denies that she crashed any parties or panels and BravoCon paid her to attend.

Denise Richards from ‘RHOBH’ wonders if her BravoCon invite got lost in the mail

Another Bravoleb with a little FOMO about BravoCon was Denise Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards quit the series but still wondered why she wasn’t invited.

I heard a few ex housewives were asked to be at #BravoCon @BravoTV @TheRealCamilleG wonder why we weren’t asked to be there? Fans didn’t want us? — Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) October 14, 2022

“I heard a few ex housewives were asked to be at #BravoCon,” she tweeted on Oct. 14. She tagged Bravo and Camille Grammer too. Adding, “Wonder why we weren’t asked to be there? Fans didn’t want us?” Many of the ex-Housewives at BravoCon, with the exception of a few, were recently on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip series.