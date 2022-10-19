TL;DR:

Rumors of Chainsaw Man being canceled in the U.S. have circulated online.

As of this writing, Chainsaw Man is not canceled in the U.S.

Chainsaw Man promises to be one of the fall 2022 season’s biggest hits.

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga has become a huge hit since its debut, and the anime adaptation is accumulating the same levels of popularity and praise following its October premiere. However, online rumors recently suggested that Chainsaw Man Season 1 would not continue streaming in the U.S. Although such whispers left fans worried, there doesn’t seem to be much basis behind them. As of this writing, there is not any confirmation that Chainsaw Man is canceled in the U.S.

Rumors that ‘Chainsaw Man’ is canceled in the U.S. are circulating

Man made of chainsaws. Hm. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

The release of Chainsaw Man Episode 2 on Oct. 18 was accompanied by rumors claiming that the anime is now canceled in the U.S.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the origin of such Twitter posts and YouTube updates, but many fans seem concerned about the graphic nature of the series. Despite having an underage lead in Denji, the anime features explicit violence and references to sex. Of course, it’s already received a TV-MA rating, indicating that the show is intended for a more mature audience.

As HITC points out, Chainsaw Man also received some attention from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Twitter. The organization took the concept of “man made of chainsaws” and used it as an opportunity to share “some chainsaw safety tips.” It’s an unexpected response to the show’s debut, but it doesn’t suggest a cancellation is on the horizon.

No, ‘Chainsaw Man’ is not canceled in the U.S.

Pochita seems just fine ? pic.twitter.com/qzIajsvlpc — Chainsaw Man EN (@Chainsaw_EN) October 17, 2022

Despite rumors to the contrary, there is no confirmation that Chainsaw Man is canceled in the U.S. or anywhere else. Crunchyroll’s simulcast of the anime looks to continue with episode 3, and there’s been no word from MAPPA about any obstacles to season 1’s run.

In fact, around the same time such rumors emerged, Crunchyroll announced the release date and cast details for the Chainsaw Man English dub. If nothing else, that seems like a good indication that things are moving forward as planned.

That will come as a relief to anime fans, especially those who have been waiting for Chainsaw Man‘s adaptation to arrive. It’s already shaping up to be one of the fall season’s biggest hits. It’d be a shame to see it cut short, especially after all the positive reactions to its premiere.

The anime promises to be 1 of the biggest hits from Crunchyroll’s fall season

Although Chainsaw Man is not canceled in the U.S., the anime may stir up controversy as it continues. After all, its mature themes won’t be every viewer’s cup of tea. And some may find it inappropriate, a complaint that many shows with violence and mature themes face.

Still, given the manga’s success — both in America and abroad — it promises to be one of the biggest hits from Crunchyroll’s fall 2022 season. Denji’s story gets off to a strong start, and it’s already got viewers eager for more. As of now, it looks like the show will go on. Perhaps we’ll even see a second season if viewership is high enough.

New episodes of Chainsaw Man stream every Tuesday on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

