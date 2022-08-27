‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk Jokes She’s Providing ‘Free Birth Control’ With a Funny Video of Her Toddler

HGTV star Jenn Todryk is a mom of three, her youngest now 3. And the No Demo Reno host joked with fans that a video of her toddler was like a “free dose of birth control to the masses.” Read on to learn more about Todryk’s family, her talkative tyke, and more.

Jenn Todryk lives with her husband and 3 kids in Texas

Todryk, 34, is a successful blogger, Instagram influencer, published author, and the star of No Demo Reno on HGTV. On top of that, she runs a coffee shop in Allen, Texas, with her husband. And they also share three kids. Their oldest is Von, and he has two little sisters, Berkley and “Bonus Baby” Vivienne, or Viv.

On her Rambling Redhead blog, Todryk shares that Mike is more than a decade older than her, and that’s been a positive thing in their marriage. “I married a man twelve years older than I am and I highly recommend it,” she offers. “10 out of 10 recommend.”

Todryk also notes that she’s “part of the natural birth club, not by choice,” adding she almost had Berkley in the passenger seat of a car. Lucky for her, she’s adaptable. She writes, “I have three kids. My kids are loud but also hilarious, so I’m fine with the constant chaos.”

Jenn Todryk provides ‘free birth control’ with a video of her toddler

Todryk often shares insight into her life on Instagram, which was the case when she posted a video of her in the family’s laundry room with Viv. As the HGTV star tries to focus on organizing, the toddler is busy taking things out of place.

In the clip, Viv chatters as she tries on some boots that Todryk asked her not to wear. As she struggles to get them back off, she declares, “I can’t get a hang of it.”

Then, she tries on various shoes and leaves them on the floor as her mom tries to stay on task. “This is what being productive with a three-year-old looks like,” the No Demo Reno star notes.

“Just me passin’ out a free dose of birth control to the masses,” she jokes in a caption for the post. And if anyone should worry that she was speaking in an ill manner about life with Viv, that’s not the case. She adds, “Three-year-olds are fun to watch but man, they really slow down the organizational process, don’t they?”

Jenn Todryk and the quest to keep her toddler out of their dog’s food and water

Of course, that wasn’t the first time Todryk got honest about life with a toddler. A 2021 picture on her Instagram shows Viv sitting on the floor with their dog, Gary, with dog food kibbles scattered around them.

“Viv loves Gary’s food and water bowl,” Todryk notes on the post, adding, “I swear, I have to tell this child to stop playing in the dog’s water bowl at least twice a day. It’s mistaken for a tiny pool of fun, I think.”

“Gary is her playmate, and while I absolutely LOVE watching them grow up together, I like to watch them grow up dry. That’s all I’m saying,” she shares. “Get outta the water bowl, THAT’S ALL I’M SAYING.”

According to the design expert, Viv also developed “a new way of feeding Gary … piece by piece, on the floor,” and “Gary [had] no complaints.”

And in the end, it was a picture-perfect moment, even if slightly messy.

