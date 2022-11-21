‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk Reveals Which Areas of Your Home Are Most Worth Splurging On

HGTV star and host of No Demo Reno, Jenn Todryk, has some advice on where to splurge on home renovations. She’s famous for pulling off beautiful modifications on a modest budget and shared where to focus funds when trying a do-it-yourself home makeover.

Jenn Todryk | HGTV

Jenn Todryk recommends splurging in the kitchen

Todryk focuses on home renovations on a relatable budget on No Demo Reno, and she recommends splurging on the kitchen. “It’s one of the first rooms the buyer enters. It’s your ‘wow’ moment and sets the tone for the rest of the house,” she told Texas Monthly. “It gives you the most value.”

But even if a homeowner’s mind isn’t on selling, a kitchen renovation could likely make their everyday life a little more comfortable. It’s usually a high-traffic room, sometimes where families come together for meals.

While working with clients on No Demo Reno, Todryk noted that purchasing a high-tech oven would be a good use of funds and a great place to start a kitchen renovation. While the kitchen can be the focal point of a home, a new, standout appliance can become a centerpiece in the room.

Furthermore, it’s a practical use of money for those who love to cook and could appreciate the aesthetic while making good use of any features of an upgraded appliance.

Jenn Todryk says lighting is worth splurging on

Another area that is worth splurging on is lighting, Todryk said. She told Texas Monthly that choosing fixtures that make a statement to replace the ones that come with standard home builds can increase a home’s value.

Sure, the price of a gorgeous chandelier might give a shopper pause, but lighting can make or break the ambiance in any area. And choosing the perfect fixture can provide a beautiful accent, whether making over a large room or sprucing up a small space.

Plus, it’s easy to find them on sale, as Todryk sometimes does for clients on No Demo Reno. In one instance, she chose a “big old pendant” light to hang where it stood out as soon as anyone walked through the front door.

“It’s gonna look expensive, but I got it on a really good sale,” she noted. In that case, the “beefy” fixture cost $425.

Jenn Todryk says splurging on furniture you rest on is a good idea, but save on things like decor

Todryk shared a few design tricks with Entertainment Tonight and noted that splurging on items we sit and rest on is another practical use of renovation funds. Spend money on the things “your butt is on every single day,” she advised, offering, “So like your beds [and] your couches.”

On the other hand, saving money on decorative things is a good idea. “As far as decor, plants, pillows,” Todryk said, “No. The cheaper, the better.”‘

She also advises saving money on renovations by updating functional kitchen cabinets instead of installing new ones. Whether it’s a fresh coat of paint, wallpaper accents, or refacing doors, there are a few design tricks to refresh cabinets without splurging on new ones.

