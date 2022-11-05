‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk Tells Fans to Hide Their Husbands From Her ‘Sexual by Nature’ Costume

As the star of HGTV‘s No Demo Reno, Jenn Todryk has accumulated a massive Instagram following. And while showing off the Halloween costume her husband Mike chose for her, she jokingly warned her fans that some might need to hide their partners before beholding the “sexual” results.

Jenn Todryk’s Instagram fans joke that she’s ‘too sexual’

Todryk is the host of No Demo Reno, a show which focuses on home renovations without significant demolition. But even before that, she was a blogger, author, and influencer. And her fans have always loved her candid insight into life as a wife and mother.

For Jenn’s fourth anniversary, she took to her blog to share a brief history recap of her relationship with Mike. “We met [on] August 6th, 2010….. fell in love and got married exactly [one] year later, on August 6th, 2011, in Cancun, Mexico,” she wrote. “Hope I didn’t bore you with all those details.”

Now, they share three kids and a dog, Gary. And with over a million followers, Jenn, also known as the “Rambling Redhead,” runs a pretty tame, family-friendly Instagram by most measures. But one spicy aspect is a running joke between the HGTV star and her fans that her posts are “too sexual.”

Jenn Todryk shared a hilarious video of her ‘sexual’ Halloween costume

The Todryks let fans in on their Halloween costume swap on Instagram, during which they each pick an ensemble for the other to wear. They must wear what their partner chooses, and then fans vote on who has the best idea.

So, for 2022, Mike had an idea that was in line with a “primal vibes” theme and involved multiple layers. When they revealed their costumes, Jenn learned she would dress like a gorilla dressing as a unicorn. And the result was a cumbersome-looking getup.

“Keep me away from your husbands,” Jenn wrote while showing off her costume on Instagram. She used a “sexualbynature” hashtag to keep the joke with fans running.

To perfectly set the scene of the video, she used an audio clip from Mean Girls in which Lindsay Lohan’s character Cady Heron explains, “In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut, and no other girls can say anything about it.”

Jenn Todryk and her husband disagree over who won their costume contest

During their Instagram costume swap, Mike found that Jenn got him a “Party Pooper” costume, an idea he found “outstanding.” To explain her thinking, Jenn told him, “You’re a man, sitting on a toilet, pooping. But who is sitting on the toilet?”

So, he dug further into his bag to find there was a second costume for him. When it was all said and done, he was an Oompa Loompa sitting on a toilet.

Fans flooded the design expert’s comments section to tell her she was the winner of the costume-picking contest. And even Mike gave his wife the win, but not without noting that he still thought his gorilla as a unicorn idea was funny, too.

