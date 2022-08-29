The MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award is one of the highest honors given to musical artists. One thing you might not know is that the award hasn’t been given out every year.

There have been blocks of time when no one was honored with the Vanguard Award. The award has also gone through a few name changes. Here’s a bit of trivia about the MTV VMA Vanguard Award.

Nicki Minaj won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Nicki Minaj will receive the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. This year will be the first time since 2018 that the rapper will perform live, according to Billboard.

“The award is presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture,” says MTV in a statement. “Unlike other trophies given at the VMAs, the Vanguard Award is a gold-plated Moon Person rather than a traditional silver one.”

So far Minaj has received five VMAs. She received her first VMA back in 2011 for the song “Super Bass” (If you’re a fan of The Good Doctor, you likely remember this song was used for Shawn and Lea’s karaoke performance. It was definitely a turning point in their relationship).

No one received an MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award during these years

Although the Video Vanguard Award is a popular honor, it hasn’t been given every year. From 2007 to 2010, the award wasn’t given out, according to Billboard. Britney Spears ended the drought when she received the award in 2011.

From 2020 to 2021, the award wasn’t awarded. However, Minaj is the winner this year. Some of the Video Vanguard Award recipients include Michael Jackson, LL Cool J, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez.

The Video Vanguard Award has gone through some name changes. In 1991, it became known as the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, reports Billboard. However, after Jackson was accused in 2003 of sexually abusing children, the name of the award was changed to the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2005, Jackson was found not guilty. The following year, the award was called the Video Vanguard Award. Then, in 2011, the name was changed back to the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, says the publication.

Who won the first MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award?

One thing you might be wondering about is who won the first MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award. According to Billboard, a glam rock legend and a classic rock band snagged the first award. The first recipients of the MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award were David Bowie in addition to Richard Lester and The Beatles. (Lester was the director of “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Help!”)

Why we love the MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs provide the ultimate opportunity to star gaze. The night is not only about the performances but also the fashion and the unpredictable celebrity moments. Who could forget the time Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech or that kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna?

The VMAs give us a chance to sit back and get a front seat to some of the best musical performances. We’re already excited about next year’s ceremony.

