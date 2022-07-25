Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ 2022: Venice Film Festival Release, Cast, and the Novel That Inspired the Film

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star in Noah Baumbach’s upcoming movie White Noise, debuting at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Here’s everything you need to know about the Marriage Story director’s latest film, including details about the 1985 novel that inspired the movie White Noise, casting details, and release information.

‘White Noise’ Cast | Venice Film Festival

‘White Noise’ from Noah Baumbach will premiere on Aug. 31, 2022

The Venice Film Festival, which begins on Aug. 31, 2022, will open with the premiere of Baumbach’s Netflix drama White Noise. This film differs from the 2005 movie of the same name starring Michael Keaton and Deborah Kara Unger.

According to Deadline, “the film dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”

We are honored to announce WHITE NOISE by Noah Baumbach, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig will be the opening film of the 79th Venice Film Festival ?✨. pic.twitter.com/WZcdeIdxT0 — White Noise Film (@whitenoisefilm) July 25, 2022

This is Baumbach’s first film at the Lido since 2019, when Marriage Story debuted at the festival. “It is a truly wonderful thing to return to the Venice Film Festival,” Baumbach told Deadline. “[It’s] an incredible honor to have White Noise play as the opening night film. This is a place that loves cinema so much. It’s a thrill and a privilege to join the amazing films and filmmakers that have premiered here.”

White Noise is the first time a Netflix movie has opened the Venice Film Festival.

Don DeLillo’s novel inspired the 2022 film

The book White Noise was first published in 1985. White Noise tells the story of a Jack Gladney, a college professor of Hitler studies and the originator of Hitler studies in North America. Jack’s paramount fear of death becomes a reality when his small Midwestern town must evacuate after an industrial accident. As DeLillo told the New York Times, his novel is about “prosaic events,” or “the anxieties and mysteries that infuse daily life.”

“I never set out to write an apocalyptic novel,” said DeLillo. “It’s about death on the individual level. Only Hitler is large enough and terrible enough to absorb and neutralize Jack Gladney’s obsessive fear of dying — a very common fear, but one that’s rarely talked about. Jack uses Hitler as a protective device; he wants to grasp anything he can.”

The Venice Film Festival is excited to debut Baumbach’s latest. “Adapted from the great Don DeLillo novel, Baumbach has made an original, ambitious and compelling piece of art which plays with measure on multiple registers: dramatic, ironic, satirical,” Festival chief Alberto Barbera told Deadline. “The result is a film that examines our obsessions, doubts, and fears as captured in the 1980’s, yet with very clear references to contemporary reality.”

‘White Noise’ 2022 cast includes Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle

In Baumbach’s White Noise, Driver will play Jack Gladney and Gerwig will play his wife, Babette. Moreover, the White Noise cast includes Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin, and Lars Edinger (via Deadline).

How to watch Noah Baumbach’s movie ‘White Noise’

The 79th Venice Film Festival will screen White Noise on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema (Lido di Venezia). At this time, Netflix has yet to set a release date.

Additionally, the trailer for White Noise is not available yet. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates.

