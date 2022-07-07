Noah Schnapp Helps Doja Cat Slide into Joseph Quinn’s DMs

It seems that fans are not the only ones who have fallen in love with Stranger Things 4 newcomer Joseph Quinn. The British actor joined the season as the beloved metalhead and D&D Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson. While fans have the hots for Eddie on-screen, the same is said about Quinn off-screen. His co-star Noah Schnapp played wing-man in helping Doja Cat slide into his DM’s on Instagram.

Doja Cat wants the details of Joseph Quinn’s relationship status

The internet is in a frenzy when learning that award-winning music artist Doja Cat is just like Stranger Things fans. In a recent TikTok video posted by Noah Schnapp, he reveals the juicy details of his Instagram messages with Doja Cat. The video shows a screenshot of Schnapp receiving a DM on Instragam from Doja Cat. She asks him to get her in touch with Quinn.

But fans love a considerate person when Doja Cat quickly asks Schanpp if Quinn is currently in a relationship. Instead of answering, Schnapp advised her to “LMAOO slide into his dms.” But Quinn did not have a social media account before Stranger Things 4. Thanks to newfound fame, he had to create one.

It seems that Doja Cat was unaware of his Instagram and replied to Schnapp, “idk his ig or twitter. he doesn’t have a dm to slide in.” Schnapp shared Quinn’s new Instagram as the good co-star, friend, and wingman.

It would be downright tragic if Quinn is unaware of what is happening and has no idea that Doja Cat might have slid into his DM’s. Fans also find it comical that Schnapp exposed Doja Cat and Quinn.

Doja Cat deletes Twitter response on a photo of Joseph Quinn

On Twitter, Doja Cat recently shared photos of a recent trend in nail art, with some users making hurtful comments. In response to a user, Doja Cat commented, “they’re perfect, and nothing you’ve made is interesting and i’m sorry that that’s the reality you’re living cuz it’s sad.”

But Twitter user @pvnisherfilms wanted to steer the conversation to a more welcoming topic; Joseph Quinn. The Twitter user posted a recent photo of Quinn from a photoshoot with CONTENTs. Quinn is dressed in a black student shirt with necklaces, exposing a portion of his chest.

Doja Cat initially responded to the post with, “Joseph Quinn fine as sh*t.” Her comment has since been deleted, but nothing disappears on social media.

Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is pic.twitter.com/UyyAIWsKXt — viv loves joseph (@pvnisherfilms) July 6, 2022

Is the British ‘Stranger Things’ 4 actor currently dating?

With Doja Cat inquiring if Quinn is taken or single, fans are also curious to know. His role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4 has skyrocketed him to global fame and has become the object of many fan desires. Before the Netflix series, he was known for his role in Game of Thrones and the BBC series Les Misérables.

But is the actor single? There are no reports of Quinn being in a relationship publically. There are also no hints of a significant other as Quinn stays off social media and only recently opened an Instagram account. For now, fans and Doja Cat can speculate that Quinn is single.

meet Joseph Quinn, the actor who plays Eddie Munson in #StrangerThings4https://t.co/ctxRIZQUns pic.twitter.com/TjJf6CMOAj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 28, 2022

