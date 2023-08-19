Noah Schnapp's net worth has undoubtedly grown since he landed his big-time roll as Will Byers on Netflix's 'Stranger Things.' But how much is the streaming actor worth today?

Noah Schnapp is best known for his role as Will Byers on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Schnapp was just a child when the series premiered back in 2016. Since then, the show has become a massive hit, skyrocketing both Schnapp’s fame and net worth.

Nowadays, Stranger Things still exists; it just takes incredibly long breaks between seasons. In the meantime, Schnapp is attending college, given that he’s just 18 years old. But what is this A-list actor’s net worth, and how did he make his money?

Noah Schnapp’s net worth is an estimated $4 million

Schnapp has Stranger Things to thank for the majority of his income. The 18-year old was merely a child when he began starring in the highly-rated Netflix series. Back in 2016, Schnapp was just 10 years old playing young Will Byers; the first season’s plotline centered entirely around Will’s disappearance. According to Business Insider, during the show’s first season, Byers took home a comfortable $25,000 per episode, totaling to $200,000 for the first season. Of course, for a 10-year-old, that’s a solid paycheck, but things have only gone up from there.

Thanks to the staggering success of the science fiction show, Schnapp’s paydays for his role have increased with each passing season. The show’s final season, which has not yet been released but has confirmed to be the series’ last one, will see massive payouts. Business Insider reports that Schnapp is anticipated to earn “just over” $7 million for the finale season.

Schnapp’s total net worth today is an estimated $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, but that almost certainly doesn’t factor in the season 5 payout. Based on Schnapp’s final paycheck of $7 million, he could be worth $11 million by this time next year. (Of course, other factors, such as taxes and regular spending, will reduce that).

Schnapp doesn’t get paid as much as his ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars

Depending on who you are, your Stranger Things paycheck could be more or less than others. Schnapp falls in the middle, alongside the other young boys in the series as well as Sadie Sink. They’re all anticipated to bring home more than $7 million for the fifth and final season.

However, co-star Millie Bobby Brown’s actual salary wasn’t released, with Business Insider reporting that she has a “separate lucrative deal,” which, to us, sounds like she’ll bring in even more money than the other young actors whom she stars alongside.

Winona Ryder and David Harbour, essentially the two most popular adults on the show, will bring in much more than their younger co-stars. The two are reportedly earning $9.5 million each for the last season.

Of course, Stranger Things marks just the beginning of Schnapp’s career. Filming will finish before he is even out of his teenage years, leaving the door open for plenty of other lucrative TV and film deals down the road. For now, though, Schnapp is actually attending college. Back in 2022, Schnapp spoke with Teen Vogue about attending the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League school, to earn a business degree. “It’s been awesome, he said. “I love it here and it’s great to be meeting new people, meeting new faces and building a new network and becoming a part of a new community.” He also called a “big transition” but said that it’s “very exciting.”