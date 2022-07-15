Noah Schnapp Settles the Debate – ‘Will Is Gay and in Love With Mike’ in ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things 4 did everything but confirm the sexual orientation of Will Byers. Fans were dismayed when the series did not do what the Duffer Brothers promised of finally making Will’s feelings toward one character clear. Will’s sexuality has been speculated since the first season, but after certain emotional scenes in Stranger Things 4, fans were convinced more than ever. Noah Schnapp comes clean and confirms Will is gay.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4. ]

Will is unable to tell Mike how he feels in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

The fourth season of the Netflix series separates the main characters between Hawkins and California. For spring break, Mike and Jonathan venture to California to spend time with Will and Eleven. Many fans believed the season would have Will come clean about his sexuality to his brother, Mike, or even Eleven.

But in “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” fans watched two specific scenes unfold that only hinted at Will being gay. While in the van on the way to save Eleven, Mike vents his frustration about Eleven no longer needing him. Being a good friend, Will reassures him and shows him his painting of them dressed as knights fighting a dragon. Will makes up the excuse that it was Eleven’s idea, and Mike has a big red heart on his armor.

Will explains he is the heart of all of them. But fans thought it meant something more. Will also comments about Eleven being different and hoping to be accepted. But a knowing look from Jonathan proves that Will could be talking about himself. After his talk with Mike, Will turns to the window and starts sobbing.

Later in the episode at the pizza parlor, Jonathan has a heart-to-heart with his brother. He tells Will that he will always be there for him, no matter what happens to him. It was a clear indicator of Jonathan knowing Will is gay but not wanting to express it until Will is ready.

Noah Schnapp comes clean and says Will is gay after the scenes in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

RELATED: Doja Cat Calls out Noah Schnapp for Exposing Her Thirsty DMs – ‘Borderline Snake Sh*t’

The clues to Will’s sexuality have been prevalent from the start. But the scenes in Stranger Things 4 only fueled fans’ anger over the series refusing to acknowledge it face-on. Noah Schnapp instead became the one to ease fans’ long overdue question and revealed Will is gay and in love with Mike.

In an interview with Variety, Schnapp was asked if stating Will was gay from the get-go was too obvious. The actor revealed, “Yeah, I think it is. Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay.”

Schnapp says that Will’s journey and inability to be forthright with his sexuality are essential. “They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they’re doing it so well,” said Schnapp.

The question remains if the final season of Stranger Things will mimic Schnapp’s reveal of Will being gay and in love with Mike.

will has me fully in my feelings rn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/84jnhrlO1W — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 2, 2022

Duffer Brothers reveal that Will’s story will have a big impact in the final season

RELATED: 3 Reasons Why Eddie Munson’s Death Was Unnecessarily Tragic in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

After heartbreaking deaths, some well-deserved ones, and the Upside Down breaking free in Hawkins, Stranger Things 5 will give the characters new turmoil. The fourth season was a big stepping stone for Will regarding his sexuality and confronting his feelings. But it also spelled trouble for Will.

At the end of the season, Will returns to Hawkins and once again feels the presence of a greater evil. The Duffer Brothers confirm that Will’s story will take on a new level, from his coming-of-age story to his connection to the Upside Down.

In an interview with Collider, Matt Duffer explains, “Will’s going to be a big part and focus, is really all I can say of Season 5, in his journey. We’re starting to see his coming of age, really. Which has been challenging for a number of reasons, some of which are supernatural. But you’re starting to see him come into his own.”

It is unclear what is in store for Will in the final season. Fans hope Will at least has the opportunity to express his heart, feel comfortable in his sexuality, and fight evil.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ 5: Eddie Munson’s Chest Tattoo Could Hint at Kas Theory