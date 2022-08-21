A Nobel Academy Member Called Bob Dylan ‘Impolite and Arrogant’

In 2016, Bob Dylan became the first musician to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. The Nobel Committee said their decision was based on the innovation of Dylan’s writing style. Because Dylan is a musician, the decision was met with controversy. Some celebrated the decision, while others criticized the fact that a musician was receiving a prize for literature. Things became even more complicated when Dylan himself refused to acknowledge the honor. His silence led one member of the Nobel Academy to call him rude.

Bob Dylan | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Bob Dylan received the Nobel Prize in Literature

Though some didn’t understand why a musician would win the Nobel Prize in Literature, the committee described the richness of his writing.

Here's another chance to listen to Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize lecture. Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016 "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition". https://t.co/WTLAN15SG8 pic.twitter.com/teZyPKBDt0 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 26, 2017

“Bob Dylan’s songs are rooted in the rich tradition of American folk music and are influenced by the poets of modernism and the beatnik movement,” reads the Nobel Prize’s official website. “Early on, Dylan’s lyrics incorporated social struggles and political protest. Love and religion are other important themes in his songs. His writing is often characterized by refined rhymes and it paints surprising, sometimes surreal imagery. Since his debut in 1962, he has repeatedly reinvented his songs and music. He has also written prose, including his memoirs Chronicles.”

The site explained that the motivation behind the decision was because Dylan “created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

A member of the Nobel Academy grew frustrated with the musician

Dylan met the honor with silence. He didn’t acknowledge the prize on any platforms, and the Swedish Academy explained that they were unable to get into contact with him. His silence caused uncertainty as to whether or not he would even accept the prize.

“One can say that it is impolite and arrogant,” academy member Per Wastberg said, per The New York Times. “He is who he is.”

Wastberg said that the Swedish Academy would not try to reach out to Dylan again.

“We have agreed not to lift a finger,” he said. “The ball lies entirely on his half. You can speculate as much as you want but we don’t.”

The academy swiftly made it clear that they did not share Watsberg’s views.

“The Swedish Academy has never held a view on a prizewinner’s decision in this context, neither will it now, regardless of the decision reached,” they said in a statement. “A member of the academy, Per Wastberg, has publicly expressed his disappointment at Bob Dylan’s omitted response. This is Mr. Wastberg’s private opinion and is not to be taken as the official standpoint of the Swedish Academy.”

Bob Dylan eventually accepted his Nobel Prize

Dylan eventually commented on his Nobel Prize. In a statement, he said he was “truly beyond words” to have received the honor.

Bob Dylan opines in Nobel Prize lecture: "If a song moves you, that’s all that’s important" https://t.co/6hTbnqt5YD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 6, 2017

“If someone had ever told me that I had the slightest chance of winning the Nobel prize, I would have to think that I’d have about the same odds as standing on the moon,” he wrote, per USA Today.

While he did not attend the ceremony, Dylan’s friend Patti Smith sang “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.”

RELATED: Bob Dylan and George Harrison Bailed on a Recording Session With Elvis