Noel Gallagher Hates 1 Oasis Song He Wrote so Much He Left It off the Singles Album

Noel Gallagher has been at the helm of one of the U.K.’s most famous bands. The celebrity often plays many Oasis songs in his concerts but prefers not to play one iconic piece. Why? Because he hates it. Gallagher said he hates one Oasis song he wrote so much he left it off the band’s singles album.

Noel Gallagher hates ‘Sunday Morning Call’ because ‘it’s s**t’

“Sunday Morning Call” is the third and final song from Oasis’s fourth studio album, Standing on the Shoulders of Giants. The song was written by Noel Gallagher, who is thought to have sourced inspiration from his brother Liam Gallagher or friend Kate Moss.

The song has a similar anthemic feel to it, popular with many Oasis songs. However, it departs from the psychedelic feel of the rest of the album. Oasis included “Sunday Morning Call” in the 2010 compilation album Time Flies…1994-2009 but relegated it to a hidden track at the end of Disc 2.

“Sunday Morning Call” was the only single that wasn’t credited on the sleeve or mentioned in the track list, and Gallagher had a huge part to play in the song being left off the album. Gallagher went on the Radio X YouTube channel in 2021 to answer his most Googled questions. One of the questions asked, “Why does Noel Gallagher hate ‘Sunday Morning Call’?”

Gallagher replied, “Because it’s s**t. I hate that song. I hate it so much [that] I left it out of the Oasis singles album. That’s how much I f*****g hate it. And I wrote it.”

‘Sunday Morning Call’ was a success despite Gallagher’s feelings toward it

‘Sunday Morning Call’ was released on July 3, 2000. It peaked at No. 4 on the U.K. Singles Chart and No. 5 in Italy. The song charted at No. 20 in Ireland and No. 1 on the U.K. Indie Chart. Critics had mixed reactions to the song, but many praised its lyricism.

The single was described as a “self-consciously mature departure from the group’s usual ebullience… a deliberately mellow, mid-tempo song.” The song’s video was a take on the Jack Nicholson 1975 movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

The characters in the video resembled those in the film, including Nurse Ratched and McMurphy. Oasis filmed the music video in an old mental institution in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Inside Noel Gallagher’s career and surprising net worth

Noel Gallagher performing in Glastonbury, England | Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher’s childhood and upbringing played a huge part in helping him venture into music. The Gallagher siblings’ father abused them during their childhood, so the singer went into his cocoon. He learned to play the guitar after an accident at work resulted in him having less time on the clock.

The singer became a roadie touring with the Inspiral Carpets. After returning from an American tour in 1991, he found his brother had joined a band called The Rain. He was critical of The Rain’s act and agreed to join the group, taking over creative control and renaming the band.

Oasis released its first album, Definitely Maybe, in 1994 under Creation Records, and it became a critical and commercial success. The album became the fastest-selling debut album in the U.K. at the time. Despite Oasis’ rapidly growing success, tensions were high, and the band would often fight.

The band released seven studio albums before disbanding in 2009 after a disagreement between the Gallagher brothers. Oasis remains one of the most successful acts in the U.K., having sold more than 70 million records worldwide as of 2022. The band’s success contributed significantly to the members’ wealth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gallagher is worth $70 million, while his brother is worth $8 million.

RELATED: Oasis: What Is ‘Wonderwall’ Actually About?