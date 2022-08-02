Noel Gallagher Has Several Cars But Can’t Drive Any of Them

When you’re a super-rich celebrity, you can afford to stock your driveway with as many luxury cars as you like. Several stars like Jay Leno have accumulated quite the collection of vintage and modern vehicles.

Noel Gallagher | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

However, a select group of stars prefers to have cars as acquisitions instead of taking them out for a ride, and Oasis’ Noel Gallagher is one of those people. Gallagher recently revealed he has several cars but can’t drive any of them. Find out why.

Noel Gallagher is ‘part of the solution, not the problem’

Gallagher recently spoke to Radio X to Answer His Most Googled Questions. When asked, “Does Noel Gallagher drive?” Gallagher said, “No, he does not. He is part of the solution, not the problem.”

The former Oasis band member shared that while he likes cars and has a collection, he doesn’t fancy driving any of them.

“Yeah, it’s never interested me. I think I’d be involved in a rage road incident within an hour of passing my test,” he said. Gallagher noted that he has a chauffeur who drives him around. Gallagher often argued in interviews that he was too busy in the ’90s to learn how to drive as he spent most of his time making and performing music with his band Oasis.

In 2017, he admitted that he often felt embarrassed about his lack of driving skills. However, the star said he was grateful he didn’t know how to drive as he didn’t have to worry about the stress of avoiding other cars and pedestrians on the road.

Despite his stance on not driving, the former Oasis frontman hasn’t had any reservations about forking out large sums of money to own vehicles. According to The Sun UK, Gallagher owns a £110,000 Jaguar MkII that has only been driven less than 10 miles in two decades, and not by the rocker himself.

The outlet notes that Gallagher had tried taking driving lessons but dropped out after just one session. The English singer has, however, said he plans to leave the car to his daughter Anais.

Noel Gallagher’s tumultuous time in Oasis

Gallagher and his brother Liam grew up in an abusive household, which the rocker said made him withdraw into his own world. He also learned to play the guitar due to the abuse and truancy in his teens. Gallagher toured with Inspiral Carpets as a roadie and used that opportunity to learn more about the industry.

When he was 24, Gallagher’s brother Liam convinced him to join The Rain, which later became Oasis. The band secured a record deal in 1993 and became famous not only for their music but also for their defiance and hooliganism. Gallagher caused controversy in 1997 when he accepted Prime Minister Tony Blair’s invitation to a high-profile media party.

The invitation and Gallagher’s attendance went against the “working class” narrative he had been known for. His brother stayed back and rejected the invitation. In 1999 an Oasis band member left, and Gallagher failed to acknowledge the departure saying the band member’s exit had not much of an effect like Paul McCartney’s exit from the Beatles.

In 2009, Gallagher and his brother fought, and he quit the band announcing his departure on the band’s website. The brothers have never reconciled.

What is Noel Gallagher’s net worth?

When Oasis dropped their debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994, it was an instant success selling 8 million copies worldwide. The band achieved more success with their second album selling an impressive 22 million copies.

As of 2022, the band has sold over 100 million records worldwide, contributing to Gallagher’s success and wealth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the English rocker is worth $70 million (£57 million).

RELATED: 5 Celebrities Who Are Bad Drivers (and They Own Up to It)