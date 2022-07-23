‘Notting Hill’: You Can Stay in Julia Roberts’ London Hotel Suite for Over $3,200 per Night

Julia Roberts was the romantic comedy queen of the ’90s. Her launch to fame began in 1990 when she starred as the call girl with the heart of gold in the blockbuster Pretty Woman. Throughout that decade, she continued to steal our hearts with her megawatt smile and contagious laughter. She lit up the screen in My Best Friend’s Wedding, Runaway Bride, and Something To Talk About.

Roberts wrapped up the ’90s with her incredible performance in the 1999 film Notting Hill. The movie was filmed in London, with one of the area’s most famous hotels making an appearance as the main character’s temporary home.

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts were unforgettable in ‘Notting Hill’

Notting Hill was a rom-com that told the story of a quiet bookstore owner, William (Hugh Grant), and a Hollywood star, Anna (Julia Roberts). Anna is in London filming a movie when she wanders into his bookstore. William is starstruck but plays it cool, and Anna buys a book and leaves. The two meet again a little while later when William runs into her on the sidewalk, spilling juice all over her clothes.

After a clumsy attempt to clean up the mess he made, William suggests that she cleans up at his house. While many stars would be a bit skeptical at the invitation from a perfect stranger, Anna sees that his house is right across the street and accepts. The two become very comfortable and enjoy a bit of flirting and share a kiss before Anna leaves.

Their romance continues to grow as the movie goes on, introducing a hilarious cast of characters into the mix. The two attempt to enjoy a relationship while facing the challenges that come with a popular star dating an ordinary person. Grant and Roberts put audiences through a rollercoaster of emotions, and fans will never forget the “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her” speech.

Roberts’ character was staying at the iconic Ritz London

Julia Roberts’ character, Anna, was an American staying in London while she filmed her latest movie. Just like in real life, you would expect one of Hollywood’s biggest stars to stay in the most lavish of lodgings. When you’re in London, there’s no better place to find a luxurious room than at the iconic Ritz London.

The Trafalgar Suite provided a breathtaking background for the film. The producers were lucky to be able to use it, as the hotel doesn’t often give permission to film there. Soaring windows in the sitting room overlook Piccadilly, and the bedroom has an exquisite view of Green Park. The suite is extravagantly furnished and decorated in rich colors and opulent fabrics.

As if the sheer beauty of the suite isn’t enough, its guests receive all sorts of marvelous perks. To start, guests have complimentary one-way transportation to or from the London airport in the chauffeur-driven Ritz Rolls Royce. In addition to all the other perks like Wi-Fi, room service, and a gorgeous curved TV, guests in the Trafalgar get round-the-clock butler service.

Thinking of visiting London? You’d better save up if you want to stay in the Trafalgar Suite. It’ll cost you about $3,200 a night to enjoy those stately surroundings.

Roberts’ had another film based in a famous hotel

Notting Hill wasn’t the first time one of Roberts’ characters stayed in a famous hotel. Much of 1990’s Pretty Woman took place at the upscale Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. Ironically, Richard Gere’s character is afraid of heights, but he stays in the penthouse of the hotel. When Roberts’ character asks him why he chose the penthouse if he’s afraid of heights, he replies, “It’s the best.”

The Beverly Wilshire was built in 1928 and has always played host to Hollywood’s biggest stars. The hotel underwent a transformation in 1940 when an Olympic-sized swimming pool, grandiose ballroom, and professional regulation tennis courts were added. 1971 saw more renovations, including a Mediterranean-style pool and four dining areas. In 1991, the biggest renovation project took place, costing more than 65 million dollars.

Over the years, the hotel has hosted numerous balls, parties, and events attended by Hollywood A-listers. It’s also home to the steakhouse CUT, which is owned by renowned chef Wolfgang Puck. Pretty Woman‘s Penthouse Suite is the largest suite in Los Angeles — over 5,000 square feet.

