Concert Review: Nova Twins Mosh With Fans at Final Performance on the ‘Supernova’ Tour

They’re changing the punk music scene — one twerk-filled mosh pit at a time. In 2022, these artists appeared at the Bowery Ballroom for an early concert ahead of the Mercury Prize. Here’s Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s review of the Nova Twins’ final performance on the Supernova Tour.

The Nova Twins released their Mercury Prize-nominated album, ‘Supernova’

Amy Love and Georgia South of punk duo the Nova Twins | Federica Burelli via TCB Public Relations

The Nova Twins (aka Amy Love and Georgia South), are the English duo behind punk originals “Antagonist” and “Choose Your Fighter,” off Supernova. In 2020, the Nova Twins collaborated with Bring Me the Horizon for “1×1.”

In 2022, these artists performed in New York City — just hours before the Mercy Prize award ceremony, where Supernova is nominated for Album of the Year along with Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Self Esteem’s Prioritise Pleasure, Wet Leg’s self-titled album, and other productions.

The Nova Twins bring their own ‘Fire & Ice’ to New York City’s Bowery Ballroom

These artists are booked and busy, especially with their Bowery Ballroom marking the end of their US tour. Even if it was unintentional, the opener spilled the beans about the girls’ status with the Mercury Prize. As a result, they were heading back to the UK that night.

Fans didn’t seem to mind, though, especially with the Nova Twins spending extra time and attention on their New York fans — that even meant meeting attendees and signing posters until the opener’s set.

“We always see our band as a beautiful long journey full of peaks and troughs and ups and downs,” Amy Love said. “But we’re here tonight in New York… It still blows my mind.”

Georgia added that she felt “underdressed” compared to her fans. Amy agreed, saying people “know how to show up here.”

Some came dressed in their best punk outfits, with such an early start time, some adorned hoodies and converse. One person had a Muse t-shirt, With the sun somewhat shining into the concert venue, it was a one-of-a-kind concert experience, only amplified by head-banging, mosh-pitting moments.

It wouldn’t be a Nova Twins concert without both artists jumping into the pit — Georgia with her bass guitar and Amy with her microphone. The artists even thanked their crew and attendees, apologizing for the early performance.

“But it’s a Sunday,” Amy noted, “so at least you get your evening back.”

The Nova Twins return in 2023 with a new LP and another US-based tour

So much energy and, clearly, passion is evident in the Nova Twins’ music and every note of their live performance. Their strong sense of self is refreshing and exciting — and their love for twerking and mosh-pits is obviously very relatable.

The artists also recently snagged the Best British Breakthrough Award at the Kerrang! Awards. With their LP dropping in June (and more United States tour dates scheduled for 2023), we’ll be keeping an eye on these punk princesses.

