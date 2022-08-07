Oasis ruled the ’90s music scene with its revolutionary music style. The band, led by the Gallagher brothers, gave the world great hits like “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova.”

However, the band began experiencing problems at the height of their fame, and they officially split in 2009 after a fallout between the Gallagher brothers. Prior to their split, the British band saw great success — so which Oasis member has the highest net worth?

Noel Gallagher is the richest Oasis member

Noel might be Oasis’ most controversial member. The singer is known for his bluntness and straightforward attitude, which doesn’t go over well with some people. Still, there’s no denying how talented he is, and his net worth agrees.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noel is worth an impressive $70 million. The singer has earned his money from his extensive singing career and royalties from the songs. His brother‘s net worth doesn’t hold a candle to Noel’s but is nonetheless impressive.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Liam was once worth a reported $50 million, which was drastically reduced due to his expensive hobbies, big spending, hard-partying, and a costly divorce. The rocker is now worth $8 million.

What is the net worth of other Oasis band members?

The news of other Oasis band members’ net worth is inconclusive. All Famous Birthdays estimates Tony McCarroll’s net worth to be $1.5 million. Gem Archer and Paul McGuigan have similar net worths, according to All Famous Birthdays.

Other members of Oasis have little information on their net worths, but most estimates place their fortunes close to the net worths of McCarroll, Archer, and McGuigan.

Why did Oasis break up?

Oasis was one of the biggest rock bands in the ’90s. The band formerly called The Rain consisted of Liam Gallagher, Paul McGuigan, Paul Arthurs, and Tony McCarroll. Noel Gallagher joined the band at his brother Liam’s insistence, becoming the core group’s fifth member. Oasis underwent several lineup changes during its existence, with the Gallaghers remaining the staple members.

The band signed to Creation Records in 1993 and dropped their debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994, which entered the charts within a week of its release. The album became the fastest-selling album in UK history at the time.

Following the album’s success, Oasis did several live performances and recordings. But the busy schedules coupled with their different lifestyles eventually took a toll on them and culminated in their first fight in Los Angeles in 1994 when Liam hit his older brother with a tambourine on the head. The incident upset Noel, who briefly left the band but was convinced to return.

In 1995, the band had their first UK number one single with “Some Might Say.” That same year they ousted McCarroll from the band. McCarroll said he was “unlawfully expelled” due to a “personality clash” with the Gallagher brothers, according to The Guardian. Alan White took over, but McGuigan left briefly and was replaced by Scott McLeod.

Oasis began experimenting with a new sound, and although they initially received mixed reviews from their fans, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory became a commercial success. As of 2008, the album had sold 22 million units worldwide. McGuigan and Arthurs left permanently in 1999, and White left in 2004.

In 2009, Oasis was scheduled to play at the No V Festival, but the concert was canceled at the 11th hour. Reports at the time stated that Liam had laryngitis and couldn’t play, but his brother had a different version of events. Noel said Oasis canceled the performance because Liam was hungover, according to HuffPost.

Liam sued his brother, but Noel apologized, and Liam dropped the suit. A few days after the canceled performance, Oasis disbanded after the Gallaghers had a dispute when Liam allegedly smashed Noel’s guitar before a performance. Noel soon after announced his departure from the band.

