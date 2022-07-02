‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

Ewan McGregor and Vivien Lyra Blair as Obi-Wan and Leia

Obi-Wan Kenobi reminded Star Wars fans why they love the prequel movies, and many are eager to see Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return to a galaxy far, far away again. Unfortunately, Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 isn’t confirmed. And judging by the show’s categorization as a limited series, it was never intended. Still, recent statements from those involved with the Disney+ series suggest a second outing could happen.

The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ finale leaves the door open for season 2

Disney+ dropped the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale on June 22, concluding the titular Jedi’s latest adventure in the Star Wars universe. The last chapter saw him facing Darth Vader, giving fans more closure about their relationship than Revenge of the Sith ever did.

Of course, both characters walk away from the confrontation alive. And that leaves plenty of room to add to Obi-Wan’s story, filling in the years between the Disney+ show and A New Hope.

Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s ending sees Ewan McGregor’s Jedi connecting with the Force ghost of his mentor. The brief Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) cameo suggests the two are off to do something important. A second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi could elaborate on what’s next for them. So, what are the chances of another outing happening?

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is currently billed as a limited series

Although the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale leaves room for season 2, the Disney+ show is currently billed as a limited series. Executive producer and director Deborah Chow confirmed that they never planned for a second outing. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she admitted it was conceptualized as a single, one-season story. Lucasfilm even debated making it a movie trilogy.

“We really did conceive it to be a limited series,” Chow explained. “It really is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So, we weren’t thinking past that.”

Still, Chow admitted that another batch of episodes isn’t completely off the table. Although she believes they’d need a reason to return to Obi-Wan’s character, she’s not opposed to the idea.

“I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one,” Chow told ET.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also addressed the possibility of Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, suggesting it could happen depending on the demand.

Kathleen Kennedy says season 2 depends on fan reactions

That’s right, Kathleen Kennedy isn’t shutting down the possibility of Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2. Speaking with ET, Kennedy reaffirmed that they set out to make a limited series. However, she emphasized Lucasfilm’s willingness to listen to its fans. And if the audience wants more episodes, it sounds like they could happen.

“If there’s huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us,” Kennedy said. “And if we feel like, ‘OK, there’s a real reason to do this; it’s answering the why then,’ then we’ll do it. But we’ll see.”

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen would both reprise their ‘Star Wars’ roles

Of course, it would take more than fan enthusiasm to make Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 a reality. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen would both need to return as well. Fortunately, the interest is there. Both actors recently admitted that they’d reprise their Star Wars roles. In fact, Hayden Christensen would even consider a Darth Vader spinoff.

“If the opportunity presents itself, I would be all for it,” Christensen told Digital Spy. “I think this is a character that is very complex, and there’s a lot there to further explore. If the powers that be were so inclined, I would be so excited to get to do so.”

Christensen also told RadioTimes he’d “certainly be open to” Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2.

McGregor seems just as eager to return to Star Wars. During an interview with GQ, the actor revealed that he wants to do another season. Lucasfilm just needs to say the words.

“I really hope we do another,” McGregor admitted. “If I could do one of these every now and again — I’d just be happy about it.”

With that in mind, it seems the ball is in Lucasfilm’s court. We’ll have to wait and see if the studio decides to green light more episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+.

