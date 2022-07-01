‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2 Will Only Happen if There’s a ‘Real Reason’ to Do It

The latest Disney+ Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, ended with its sixth episode on June 22. While many fans hope to see more of the Jedi Master’s story, showrunners insist Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 will only happen if they find a “real reason” to do it.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ reveals a new Obi-Wan and Anakin storyline

Ewan McGregor in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ | Lucasfilm LTd.

The Star Wars movies cover the beginning and end of Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader’s relationship. But Obi-Wan Kenobi reveals a part of their story never told.

The Disney+ series picks up with Obi-Wan, aka Ben (Ewan McGregor), a few years after Luke and Leia are born. During this time, Anakin (Hayden Christensen), once Obi-Wan’s Padawan, raises the Empire as Darth Vader. And he instructs his army of Inquisitors to hunt and kill any remaining Jedi.

The story serves as a great prequel to Star Wars: A New Hope, as it explains why the Jedi were forgotten by the time Luke and Leia first meet. But this means the show also can’t leave much of a cliffhanger, as the events following the finale are covered in the films.

So will there be an ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2?

Regardless of Obi-Wan’s fate, fans still enjoyed seeing him struggle and grow in this stage of his life. Many wonder if Lucasfilm plans to bring the show back for a second season. But according to director Deborah Chow, Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 will only happen if it’s warranted.

“For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series,” she said in a recent interview with ET. “It really is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So, we weren’t thinking past that.”

“I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one,” Chow added.

Kathleen Kennedy says Lucasfilm would consider bringing ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ back for a second season

Fans can think of dozens of reasons to bring Obi-Wan Kenobi back — including James Earl Jones’ incredible return as Darth Vader and a stellar performance from young Leia actor Vivien Lyra Blair. But Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy told ET that the studio would only consider making a second season if there is an overwhelming demand from fans.

“Well, frankly, we did set out to do that as a limited series,” she explained. “But I think if there’s huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us.”

“And if we feel like, ‘OK, there’s a real reason to do this; it’s answering the why then,’ then we’ll do it,” Kennedy added. “But we’ll see.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most-watched series on Disney+, closely following The Mandalorian and Loki. So, there is a chance that studio executives will decide to bank on the popularity and bring it back.

However, it’s still uncertain what story a second season would tell. Perhaps, the writers could dive more into Obi-Wan’s connection with the Force and highlight his days watching over a young Luke.

