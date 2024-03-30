Prince Harry has been living in the United States for four years, and one royal expert says it's obvious that the prince will not return to royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle, despite what the rumors say.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were working members of the royal family together for just under two years before they permanently stepped back to pursue a less-publicized life in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only been to the United Kingdom a handful of times since 2020, and Meghan has not been there once since King Charles took the throne.

With the family battling health issues, eyes have been on Harry and whether he’d make a temporary royal return. But one expert states that there is an obvious reason why Harry will never come back — and it isn’t the royal rift.

Prince Harry has built too much of a life in California to return to the UK

When Harry and Meghan first moved to the United States, some people didn’t think their new-found American freedom would last. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared one-year-old son Prince Archie when they moved, and there were rumors right from the get-go that they might someday come back. But now, it’s been four years, the two have another child, and one expert says they have built too much of a life to leave it now.

“I don’t think Harry fits into the big picture of the working royals,” royal expert Pauline Maclaren told Express. “He has his own life now in the US and pursuing his various ventures with Meghan … I can’t see him coming back into any royal role anytime soon.”

Harry and Meghan have new friends, own their own home, and have taken on different business ventures since moving overseas. Plus, as Archie gets older, he has so far spent his whole life in the American school system. It would almost come as more of a shock for Harry to return to the royal family than to stay in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not publicly said much about the royal family

Back in February, Harry did an interview with Good Morning America, where he said that he loves his family and was “grateful” he was able to see his father shortly after Charles’ cancer diagnosis. The Sussexes did publicly wish Kate health and privacy during her cancer treatment, but Harry and Meghan have not returned to the UK since learning of Kate’s diagnosis.

Of course, just because Harry and Meghan haven’t been public with the royals doesn’t mean they aren’t interacting with the family behind the scenes. It appears that Harry and Charles have worked hard to rebuild their relationship, so it’s possible things are not as bad between the Sussexes and the royals as the public has been lead to believe.