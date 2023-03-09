O.J. Simpson Weighing In On the Alex Murdaugh Trial Is Cringey AF

Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial was one of the biggest news stories of the past few months, with many onlookers weighing in on his guilt or innocence. One of those people was none other than former sports star O.J. Simpson. If you may recall, the NFL legend was once embroiled in a murder trial of his own.

Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife and son and faces additional charges

BREAKING: South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to life without parole for killing his wife and son. https://t.co/AzzkHS9gAI pic.twitter.com/MLx7IUlo3i — The Associated Press (@AP) March 3, 2023

Murdaugh was recently sentenced to life without parole for killing his wife Maggie and son Paul. He was also found guilty of two counts of weapon possession during the commission of a violent crime.

In addition to receiving a life sentence, the former lawyer faces grand jury criminal charges related to financial fraud and drugs. He stands accused of embezzlement, money laundering, forgery, and conspiring to purchase and distribute narcotics.

Throughout Murdaugh’s murder trial, many compared him to Simpson, accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Before Murdaugh was convicted, some wondered if he would be acquitted as Simpson was.

O.J. Simpson calls Alex Murdaugh ‘an admitted liar’ but notes ‘reasonable doubt’ about his guilt

O.J. Simpson in 2017 | Jason Bean/Pool via Bloomberg

Simpson gave his thoughts on Murdaugh’s trial and conviction in a series of videos shared on Twitter. The former football star said many followers had been asking to hear what he thought about the trial, even though he wasn’t “an expert” on the situation.

He then said he thought it was “a mistake” when Murdaugh took the stand to testify in his own defense because he is “an admitted liar.” Simpson also said he thought Murdaugh was working to “relate” to the jurors. However, O.J. quickly emphasized he is “not qualified” to speak on Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence.

“But from what I’ve seen, do I think it’s more likely that he did it?” Simpson said on Twitter. “Yes. But ‘more likely’ equals reasonable doubt. So, from what I know, I would have to say there’s a lot of reasonable doubt.”

In a follow-up video, Simpson reacted to Murdaugh’s conviction, saying the speedy jury deliberation must have been because the jurors saw he was “a liar.” He again stressed he wasn’t an expert on the case but stated Murdaugh’s repeated lying made it harder to believe he was innocent of murdering his wife and son.

Critics think O.J. Simpson’s videos about Alex Murdaugh are cringe-worthy

Many have found Simpson’s videos in poor taste because they believe the former NFL star was wrongfully acquitted of Brown and Goldman’s slayings. It’s uncomfortable to watch Simpson refer to his own trial experience, especially when many think he got away with murdering his ex-wife and her friend.

Others found the videos funny, joking it was nice to get “an insider’s perspective” on Murdaugh’s murder trial and remarking on the irony of Simpson saying he wasn’t an expert.

Where is O.J. Simpson today?

Despite being found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, O.J. Simpson eventually went to prison on unrelated charges. In 2008, he was convicted of kidnapping, assault, and robbery and sentenced to 33 years behind bars. He was released on parole in 2017 and became a free man in early 2021.

Today, Simpson reportedly lives in a gated community in Las Vegas. He frequently posts on Twitter about golf, politics, and current events.