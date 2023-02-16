How Old Is New Supergirl Actor Sasha Calle, and Could Her Age Later Cost Her the Role?

Actor Sasha Calle was the newest recruit for the DC Extended Universe having been cast as Supergirl for the upcoming film The Flash.

But what is the actor’s real age? And could it have any bearing on her future as Supergirl in James Gunn’s newly revamped DC Universe?

How old is Sasha Calle and what is her ethnicity?

Calle might already be a familiar face to some. She’s already gained exposure through her praised work in the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. From there, she’s made a huge transition over to the big screen by starring in The Flash.

Picking Calle as the new Supergirl wasn’t easy for The Flash director Andy Muschietti. But in the end Muschietti was confident Calle was the perfect choice.

“I saw more than four hundred auditions. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role,” Muschietti told Deadline about his decision.

According to IMDb, Sasha Calle is currently 27 years old. Movieweb reported filming began for Flash in April 2021, making her 25 turning 26 during production. Although other actors have played Supergirl, Calle further stands out in the role due to her origins.

Calle is American as she was born in Boston, but she’s also of Colombian descent. The young actor even spent a couple of years in Colombia with her mother before moving back to the United States.

So for Calle, becoming Supergirl wasn’t just an important and emotional step in her career. It also meant more opportunities for representation in cinema, which hit close to home.

“Representation in the entertainment industry really matters, and I’m super honored, honestly [to be the first Latina Supergirl]. There was a moment when we were shooting, when Andy [The Flash director Andrés Muschietti] was like, ‘Hey, come over here and watch this scene on the playback monitor.’ And I go over and I see her [Supergirl], and she’s in her full glory. And suddenly, I got really emotional,” she said in an interview with V Magazine. “Because I’m looking at that, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I wish I would have had this when I was little.’ It meant a lot to me.”

Why Sasha Calle’s age could end up getting her recast as Supergirl

James Gunn has fairly recently taken over as the new creative leader for the DCU. His plan going forward is to do a reboot of the old DCEU with different actors portraying certain DC characters. Many believe that The Flash will be the fictional catalyst for the changes that are soon to come. With that, there has been some speculation that Gunn may end up eventually recasting Calle’s Supergirl.

The speculation isn’t a far-gone conclusion. There are some actors in the old DCEU who are expected to carry over to Gunn’s new DCU. In an interview on DC, Gunn shared that Viola Davis will still be playing her Suicide Squad character Amanda Waller. But actors like Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot, for instance, are not returning as Superman and Wonder Woman respectively. Still, so far the fate of many DCEU actors seems to be up in the air, including Calle’s.

Perhaps one of the reasons there’s a chance Calle might be recast is due to her age. Supergirl is typically depicted as being considerably younger than Superman. Gunn has already verified through platforms like Twitter that his new Superman will also be quite young.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Gunn’s Superman may be as close to 25-years-old. If that’s the case, Gunn may consider recasting Calle in the future even though she’s still quite young herself. Maintaining the age difference between Superman and Supergirl may lead to a more comic accurate relationship on the big screen.

Of course nothing is written in stone, and Gunn may be fine with having Superman and Supergirl very close in age.

How old was Henry Cavill when he first played Superman?

According to IMDb, Cavill was born in May of 1983. He was first announced as Superman in early 2011 through publications like Variety. The Chicago Tribune reported that production and filming for Man of Steel started in late 2011. Because of the timeline, Cavill was 28 when he started filming the Zack Snyder film.

The age gap between Gunn’s mid-to-late 20s Superman and Cavill’s Man of Steel counterpart might be even bigger when comparing their fictional ages. Although Cavill was in his late 20s, his Clark Kent became Superman at 33 years old in Snyder’s take on the character. Meanwhile, it’s likely Gunn’s Clark Kent will already have been Superman for quite some time throughout his 20s.