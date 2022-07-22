‘The Old Situation’ Prepares to Face off With Angelina in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 Episode 17: ‘El Paso Part 2’

The old Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino might be back in the building. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 17 shows “Big Daddy Sitch” taking one step closer to embracing his old persona. Find out what happened in “El Paso Part 2.’

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 episode “El Paso Part 2.”]

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino in 2010 | Sam Morris/Getty Images

Angelina Pivarnick is frustrated with Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5

In “Spill the Tea,” Mike reveals Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo reached out to him on social media about his alleged relationship with Angelina, sending photos, videos, and text messages. “Apparently ‘Old Bridge’ got a little salty that she’s got a second piece [Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero] in another country,” Mike says in the episode. “What happened was the side piece in America became besties with the husband. They exchanged stories and they both contacted me the same day.”

Mike also shared a recorded phone call he had with Chris Larangeira, who claims Angelina leaked the audio of the ill-fated speech from their 2019 wedding. “She did leak the f***ing video of the f***ing speech,” Chris claimed to Mike. “She leaked it bro. I was there when she called the f***ing people. An anonymous source. She leaked it to play the victim. ‘Oh my God. They f***in’ abused me at my own wedding!’ F*** you, b****.”

As “El Paso Part 1,” was airing, Angelina called Mike out on Twitter. “Stirring the pot @ItsTheSituation,” she said in a tweet, which included the middle finger emoji. “Unreal.”

I don’t know about u guys but @ItsTheSituation the old mike is coming out of his body more and more each day. It makes me have dejavu alittle. Jesus here we go. #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 15, 2022

In another tweet, Angelina talked about the Old Situation making his return on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Fans see even more of the Old Sitch return in “El Paso Part 2.”

Angelina Pivarnick brings out ‘The Old Situation’ in ‘JSFV’ episode ‘El Paso Part 2’

In season 5 episode 17, the Jersey Shore OGs are in El Paso, Texas to see Pauly DelVecchio perform at 11:11 nightclub. Before going to the show, Mike, Pauly, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese go to an Italian restaurant for dinner. During their meal, Pauly gets a FaceTime call from Angelina.

“Why couldn’t you come?” Mike asks her. “Get off the phone, Mike,” Angelina replies. “I’m mad at you.”

Angelina tells Pauly she couldn’t come because she just had a rhinoplasty and she “has a lot going on.” She also tells Pauly she has been going to church. “If anybody needs Jesus, it’s definitely you,” Mike says in the background.

“Yo, she wants beef with Old Situation,” Mike tells the roommates after the call. Mike also tells the cameras: “I was meeting Angelina’s call with positivity and she met me with negativity.”

‘The Old Situation’ lingers on Angelina’s negative response in ‘El Paso Part 2’

Despite wanting to move on from the phone call, Mike can’t help but comment on Angelina’s reaction to his question. “It’s not my mess or my stress, but I’m kinda pissed off right now,” Mike says. Deena notices the beginning of Mike’s spiral and suggests he go out to get air, but he continues to harp on the conversation with Angelina.

“She’s always got a problem with somebody,” Mike continues. “Negativity, let it go. She’s an adult. Let go and let God.”

He continued: “I’m like this,” raising his hands. “Woo-sahh.”

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 could feature more from ‘Old Situation’

If the promotional image for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 reveals anything, it’s that Mike is “The Instigation” this season. We’ll likely see more of the “Old Situation” return in future episodes, simply based on what Mike says in “El Paso Part 2:”

“I really don’t like being the Old Situation, but for Angeliners, I think I could make the exception.” Tune in to see if the Old Situation comes back fully this season.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m ET on MTV to find out.

