How Much Older Is Derek Jeter Than His Wife Hannah Davis Jeter?

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was one of the most popular names in baseball during the late ’90s and ’00s. In 2014, the athlete retired and two years later married model Hannah Davis Jeter. The longtime Bronx Bomber has always been pretty quiet about his life away from the game, that is until he decided to share a whole lot about himself in a six-part docuseries co-produced by Spike Lee and Derek’s longtime agent Casey Close.

With the release of The Captain, fans have some more questions about the Yankees star and his wife including what their age difference is and how many children they have.

Hannah Davis Jeter and Derek Jeter smile at event in NYC | Chance Yeh/Getty Images

What their age gap is

Derek was born on June 26, 1974, in Pequannock Township, New Jersey, to parents Dorothy and Sanderson Charles Jeter. His family relocated to Kalamazoo, Michigan when Derek was 4. However, he spent the summer months at his grandparents’ home back in New Jersey and attended Yankees games. It was then that Derek became a fan of the team he eventually played for.

Hannah was born in Saint Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands to parents Deborah and Conn Davis on May 5, 1990; making her 15 years, 10 months, and 9 days younger than her husband. She began her modeling career in 2006 and has done a number of campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s. She was also the face of the Ralph Lauren fragrance Ralph Rocks. Hannah was featured in several issues of Sports IIustrated as well and was the magazine’s cover model in 2015.

She and Derek met through mutual friends in 2012 and in 2015, confirmed reports they were dating before saying “I do” on July 9, 2016.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter attend Players’ Night Out hosted by The Players’ Tribune | Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Players’ Tribune

How many children Hannah and Derek have

Hannah and Derek have three children together. Their eldest daughter, Bella Raine Jeter, was born in 2017 followed by their second daughter, Story Grey Jeter, in 2019. The couple welcomed their youngest little girl, River Rose Jeter, in 2021.

The former shortstop spoke about his wife and two oldest children during his Baseball Hall of Fame induction speech which took place a few months before River was born.

Hannah Jeter attends Derek Jeter’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony with their children Bella and Story | Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

“To my girls, Hannah, Bella and Story: This day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream,” Derek said per Page Six. “Through you all and with you all, I’m living another one. I made my fair share of mistakes on and off the field. But through it all, I tried to do the right thing. I found something I was passionate about and I worked harder than anyone else. I didn’t take any shortcuts to achieve it.

“I have zero regrets in my career, other than the fact that I didn’t get a chance to share it with you. What I will share is my story. Most of it won’t be what I accomplished on the field. It’s going to be the lessons I learned off of it. I hope I always make you proud.”

RELATED: How Much Older Is Nia Long Than Her Partner, NBA Coach Ime Udoka?