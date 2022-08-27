Oliver Hudson Missed Out on ‘This Is Us’ for a Fishing Trip

It’s difficult to imagine anyone other than Milo Ventimiglia playing the Pearson patriarch. However, had things gone as planned, Ventimiglia wouldn’t have even appeared on our screens.

Kate Hudson’s brother Oliver Hudson has a respectable acting career. The actor was the choice for Jack Pearson. But he refused to give up his fishing trip and missed out on This Is Us.

Oliver Hudson was supposed to play Jack Pearson on ‘This Is Us’

Some people take their hobbies very seriously, and Oliver is one of them. Oliver went on The Ladygang podcast, where he revealed his near appearance on This Is Us, saying, “I went in and read, and it went very well, and they wanted me to come and do a chemistry read with Mandy Moore.”

However, Oliver said the call for the chemistry read conflicted with something else he’d already planned. He said, “This will tell you how much I love to fish. I had a 10-day fishing trip planned. It’s my life.”

Oliver explained how much he loves fishing: “Fishing is a big part of my life, and it was this 10-day fishing trip.” The actor said his agent was excited about the opportunity and told the actor that the producers liked him. However, Oliver told his agent he’d already planned to go fishing, so he passed up on the lifetime opportunity and went on his trip instead.

The role of Jack Pearson went to Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us debuted in 2016 on NBC and followed the lives of the Pearson siblings, otherwise known as the Big Three. While This Is Us mainly takes place in the present, it occasionally transports viewers to the past and future to highlight significant moments in the family.

Kevin and Kate Pearson are the surviving twins of a triplet set. Their mother, Rebecca, was pregnant with triplets, but her third son Kyle was stillborn. Rebecca and Jack believed they were meant to have triplets, and coincidentally, Randall happened to have been dropped at the hospital after being abandoned at a fire station by his father.

The Pearsons decided to adopt the young child, thus giving him a home. Kevin and Kate are close, while Kevin and Randall often end up fighting as Kevin thinks his parents care more about Randall than him.

Throughout the show, we see the Pearson parents often having marital issues. When the children are 17 years old, Jack dies during a fire incident at their home. Rebecca moves on with his best friend, Miguel. Each sibling follows their own path in life, with Randall becoming a successful finance professional.

Kevin thrives as an actor but has difficulty being taken seriously. Kate lacks direction for most of her life but meets Toby, who encourages her to pursue a career in music. She also gets a degree and has a child. Ventimiglia won the role of the Pearson patriarch Jack Pearson.

A glance at Oliver Hudson’s career

Oliver Hudson’s first role came in 1999 opposite his mother, Goldie Hawn, in The Out-of-Towners. He later landed roles in Going Greek and The Smokers. In 2002, Oliver starred in My Guide To Becoming A Rock Star and appeared in Dawson’s Creek for a year as Katie Holmes’s love interest.

In 2004, Oliver appeared in The Mountain, but the show was canceled after one season. Then, he appeared in Black Christmas and The Breed. He is notably known for appearing in Rules of Engagement, Nashville and Scream Queens.

