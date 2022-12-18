Olivia Culpo Explains Why She Opened up About Her ‘Traumatizing’ Breakup in ‘the Culpo Sisters’

In her reality TV debut, Olivia Culpo revealed she dated someone who made her feel “less-than-human.” The candid moment on The Culpo Sisters had everyone talking. While Culpo opted not to name any names, she recently discussed why she decided to go public with her bad experiences, despiting being stable and happy in her current relationship.

Olivia Culpo opened up about her terrible past relationships on ‘The Culpo Sisters’

Before settling into her relationship with NFL running back Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo dated several high-profile men. During the course of filming for The Culpo Sisters, Culpo opened up about some of her less-than-stellar experiences. She spoke openly about the financial troubles that plagued her after her relationship with Nick Jonas ended.

Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo | Ethan Miller/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Then, things got really serious. Culpo explained that she had an exceptionally bad relationship that made her feel awful. She said, “I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel like a less-than human in every sense of the word. I’ve never talked about it before.” Culpo did not name any names.

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Still, fans largely believe Culpo might be referring to her time with Danny Amendola, the NFL wide receiver she dated for about three years. Amendola famously went on an Instagram rant, throwing shade at Culpo after their breakup. The couple’s relationship was rocky, studded with several breakups and makeups.

Olivia Culpo opened up about ‘traumatizing’ experiences to help viewers feel less alone

Olivia Culpo’s heartfelt reflection caught some viewers by surprise. While most people knew she had dated several celebrities before settling into a relationship with Christian McCaffrey, she’s never shared just how bad some of those experiences were. Culpo insists that she didn’t share her story for the ratings, though. Culpo said she was hoping sharing her experiences might help other people.

Olivia Culpo | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

In an interview with E! News, Culpo explained that she hadn’t initially planned on getting so vulnerable on camera but said she was happy she had. Culpo said she shared her story in hopes that other people would be able to relate and that they wouldn’t feel so alone.

Will ‘The Culpo Sisters’ be renewed for a second season?

Season 1 of The Culpo Sisters felt like a bit of a trial. The season included just six episodes, but a lot happened during that time. It feels like TLC was setting up season 2 with the show’s finale, but it’s hard to ascertain exactly what the network is thinking. There has been a lot of chatter about The Culpo Sisters since its release.

The series has been heavily criticized by viewers, garnering just a 7% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 4.3 out of 10 stars on IMDb, but that hardly signals the end for the show. Several other reality TV series has been panned by viewers, too. The Kardashians, the Hulu reboot of the family’s long-running reality TV series, hasn’t gotten great reviews, either. That show won’t be going anywhere. Selling the OC, similarly criticized by viewers, has been renewed for a second season.

Either way, TLC has yet to announce the show’s fate. That’s not uncommon either, though. TLC traditionally waits until just before a new season starts to announce the return of their shows. If The Culpo Sisters is returning to the network, it will likely be some time before fans hear about it.