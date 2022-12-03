Olivia Culpo Reveals the Biggest Hurdle for ‘The Culpo Sisters’ Was Respecting Christian McCaffery’s Wishes

The Culpo Sisters could be TLC’s answer to The Kardashians. Sisters, Aurora Culpo, Olivia Culpo, and Sophia Culpo, premiered their new reality series, The Culpo Sisters, on TLC to much fanfare. While the show has garnered the attention of fans, getting it made hasn’t been an easy journey. Olivia Culpo recently revealed the biggest challenge she’s faced in the reality TV world so far.

When does ‘The Culpo Sisters’ air?

The Culpo Sisters, TLC’s latest reality TV series, airs on Monday nights at 9 pm. The series aired its premiere episode on Nov. 7, 2022. The show follows former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and her sisters, model Sophia Culpo and health and wellness blogger Aurora Culpo. The rest of the Culpo family also factors into the series.

While The Culpo Sisters is just four episodes into its first season, it’s already packed with plenty of drama. Divorce news, sibling rivalry, and fertility concerns have been storylines in the show’s short tenure. TLC has yet to reveal how many episodes season 1 will contain, but one important person in Olivia Culpo’s life won’t appear, no matter how many episodes there are.

Olivia Culpo reveals the biggest hurdle to filming ‘The Culpo Sisters’

Olivia Culpo and her sisters might be appearing on a hit reality TV show, but getting to this point took work. In a recent appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Culpo revealed that her romantic life was the biggest hurdle to making the show.

Olivia Culpo told Ryan Seacrest that figuring out a way to respect Christian McCaffery’s wishes was one of the biggest challenges of filming. According to the former Miss Universe, McCaffery doesn’t wish to appear on reality television. She revealed that he wants no part of a show like The Culpo Sisters and it took some navigating to make that work.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffery have been dating since 2019. According to the U.S. Sun, the couple met through mutual friends. Before McCaffery, Culpo had dated Danny Amendola from 2016 until 2019. She was previously linked to Tim Tebow and Nick Jonas.

Christian McCaffery won’t appear in ‘The Culpo Sisters’ but Braxton Berrios will

While McCaffery is opting not to appear in The Culpo Sisters, another NFL star has decided to film for the reality TV series. Sophia Culpo’s boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, is participating in The Culpo Sisters. Berrios is the star wide receiver for the New York Jets. While he has agreed to appear on camera, fans of the Culpos won’t see a lot of him.

Sophia Culpo explained that she and Berrios are managing a long-distance romance. Berrios and Culpo live together in New Jersey, but her work has kept her mostly on the West Coast. Berrios is traveling with the New York Jets as the team attempts to make it into the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Still, he managed to make it into a couple of episodes.

The couple was first spotted together in February 2021, but Culpo insists they had multiple chance encounters before that. In an Instagram Story obtained by the New York Post, Sophia Culpo shared a picture of Berrios photobombing a picture she and her sisters took together in 2018.