Olivia Culpo Says She Couldn’t Pay Rent or Afford Food After Nick Jonas Broke Up With Her

Olivia Culpo bared her soul during a recent episode of TLC’s The Culpo Sisters. She was initially reluctant to talk about it, but after some prodding from a producer, she spilled the beans about her breakup with Nick Jonas. Culpo revealed she fell on hard times after the breakup, and things got so bad that she couldn’t afford rent or groceries.

Olivia Culpo’s rise to fame

Culpo won the 2012 Miss Universe competition. She says she didn’t grow up doing pageants, it was something she just fell into. After winning Miss Universe, she moved to Los Angeles so she could pursue an entertainment career.

“Winning Mis Universe changed my life overnight,” says Culpo during the show. “I was so outside my comfort zone. I went from being a small-town girl playing the cello, kind of being a nerd. And then, overnight, I just remember waking up to hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers and news, and it was very, very weird.”

Olivia Culpo says she couldn’t afford rent or food after Nick Jonas breakup

Culpo says dating Nick Jonas was a “formative experience” for her. “I moved to LA with him, and I had no money, no brand, and I was in love,” say Culpo. However, she says she was “left with no sense of identity” when Jonas broke up with her. “My whole identity was in him, which is a common story of a young person in love.”

Culpo thought they were going to get married and start a life together. After the breakup, one of her biggest worries was how she was going to pay rent and afford food.

“I just remember, night after night, looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford, thinking to myself, ‘How am I going to pay my rent? I couldn’t even afford my groceries.”

Olivia Culpo says she was in a relationship with an athlete that ‘went horribly’

Culpo says she was in a bad relationship with an athlete. According to her, he cheated on her repeatedly and she ended up getting coverage in TMZ. “I dated an athlete, and that relationship went horribly,” she says.

Although Culpo vowed to not date any more athletes, she gave in and started dating Christian McCaffrey, a football player for the San Francisco 49ers (formerly the Carolina Panthers).

What Olivia Culpo likes about Christian McCaffrey

Culpo likes that her boyfriend is down-to-earth. She says she finds this “grounding” and a “safe place.” One drawback is that Culpo and McCaffrey are in a long-distance relationship. She says it can be hard because his football schedule limits his travel. “We barely see each other,” says Culpo. “But when we do, we really try to make that time count.”

Culpo says it’s tough being in a long-distance relationship, but they have a strong foundation in God. “I would say our relationship is definitely rooted in God,” says Culpo. “And that’s really important to both of us. Even if we are having hard times, one of the things that we do [is] pray about it.”

