Olivia Culpo’s Huge Engagement Ring From Christian McCaffrey Encompasses Her Trendsetting Style

Model and reality TV star Olivia Culpo couldn’t be happier about her engagement to NFL star Christian McCaffrey. Culpo has been showing off her dazzling engagement ring while out and about in the bustling streets of West Hollywood.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A close look at Olivia Culpo’s massive engagement ring from Christian McCaffrey

Culpo took to social media over the Easter weekend to share the joyous news of her engagement to McCaffrey. In honor of the occasion, she posted stunning black-and-white snapshots of the unforgettable moment.

But it has been her engagement ring that has garnered the most attention, a piece that truly encompasses her trendsetting style. Culpo was recently spotted flaunting her dazzling engagement ring, this time while grabbing lunch with friends at an eatery in West Hollywood.

The former beauty queen’s ring stole the show as she chatted with her companions, adding an extra sparkle to her already radiant presence.

Culpo’s engagement ring is a stunning masterpiece, boasting a 7-carat oval cut diamond that is expertly complemented by epaulette side stones. The platinum setting and thin gold band add to the ring’s elegant and refined look, making it a true work of art.

This is how much Olivia Culpo’s engagement is worth

Expectations are always high when it comes to celebrity engagement rings, and Culpo’s gorgeous ring certainly lives up to the hype. According to Criss Cut, jewelry expert Zack Stone estimates that her ring is worth a whopping $400,000.

Stone also noted that the ring features an oval cut diamond, a style that has roots in the 1300s. While the origins of oval-cut diamonds can be traced back to the 14th century, the style remains a popular choice to this day.

Its classic appearance, combined with a subtle twist, makes it the perfect choice for those seeking a mix of tradition and modernity.

“Adding a sentimental touch to the sparkler, Christian designed the bespoke piece with Ring Concierge to ensure that it encompassed Olivia’s trendsetting style while still remaining timeless,” Stone shared.

Stone added that several celebrities have gone with an oval cut for their engagement rings this year. This includes Vanessa Hudgens and Hailie Jade Mathers, who chose the elongated style.

Inside the former Miss Universe’s relationship with Christian McCaffrey

Speculation about a potential romance between McCaffrey and Culpo began swirling in May 2019. McCaffrey sparked the rumors after he showed his admiration for a photo of Culpo on her Instagram account.

Just a few months later, the duo fueled further rumors when they were spotted enjoying a romantic vacation together in the tropical paradise of Mexico.

Culpo then became a regular at McCaffrey’s games. The pair officially went public with their relationship in November 2019, sharing heartfelt messages of appreciation for each other on social media.

Since then, McCaffrey and Culpo’s relationship has been full of memorable moments, including when they got a puppy together. The pair recently took things to the next level when McCaffrey popped the question on April 2, with Culpo saying “yes” to the surprise proposal.