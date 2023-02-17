Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Shares ‘Grease’ Star’s Heartbreaking Last Words, Secret Dolly Parton Duet

Olivia Newton-John’s death in Aug. 2022 rocked the entertainment world. The beloved superstar singer and Grease star maintained a sunny disposition despite a difficult 30-year battle against breast cancer. She continued to spread joy to those she loved, including daughter Chloe Lattanzi, even as she faced her last days on earth. In a new interview, Lattanzi revealed her mother’s heartbreaking last words and her secret “Jolene” duet with Dolly Parton, recorded months before her passing.

Olivia Newton-John and daughter Olivia Lattanzi | Sam Tabone/WireImage

Olivia Newton-John was a symbol of ‘triumph’ and ‘hope’

Olivia Newton-John remained one of the most authentic entertainers of her era. She amassed No. 1 hits, chart-topping albums, and four records that sold more than two million copies each.

In 1978, she aimed to put her chaste image behind her, starting with Grease. It became one of the highest-grossing movie musicals, besting The Sound of Music.

Newton-John became one of the most beloved entertainers of a generation. Therefore, fans reacted with shock and sadness when her husband, John Easterling, announced her passing.

Easterling wrote a message to fans shared on the singer’s official Instagram. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi shared the ‘Grease’ star’s heartbreaking last words

EXCLUSIVE: The husband and daughter of Olivia Newton-John open up to TODAY’s @hodakotb in their first television interview since the star’s passing six months ago. https://t.co/6CbHvvOd3W pic.twitter.com/SY4hMqNUxh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 17, 2023

Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton John’s husband, John Easterling, sat down for their first TV interview since the singer’s death with the Today Show, where they spoke about their memories of Newton-John. Lattanzi revealed her mother’s last words before she lost her ability to speak.

“The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine,’” Lattanzi told Hoda Kotb. “And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes.”

While the singer was an icon to fans worldwide, she was just a mom to her daughter. She told Today that Newton-John’s impact on the music industry lingers six months after her death.

“I love my mom more than anything,” she tearfully said. “She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people.”

Lattanzi thanked fans for their love toward the entertainer, explaining that it has helped her cope with the loss of her mother. She said, “It actually has been a life raft. It has felt like a big hug from the universe. And I’m very grateful for all those who reached out to us and extended their heart and connection.”

Olivia Newton-John recorded a duet with Dolly Parton months before her passing

During the Today interview, Olivia Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, revealed the singer recorded a duet of the song “Jolene” with Dolly Parton months before her passing at 73. “She continued to (give generously) right up to the last thing she did with Dolly Parton,” he said. “That was just part of her gift, part of her giving, part of her sharing, part of her loving.”

After Newton-John’s death, Parton shared a supportive Instagram message about Olivia. She wrote, “So sad to have lost my special friend Olivia Newton-John. So happy that our lives crossed paths. I know her voice is singing beautifully with the angels.”

Newton-John originally recorded a version of Parton’s “Jolene” in 1976 for her album “Come On Over.” The song was released as a single in 1978.