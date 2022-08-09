Olivia Newton-John Said She Didn’t Fear Death and Was ‘Looking Forward to It’

People around the world have been mourning and paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John following the announcement that the singer and actor had died. The news of her death was confirmed on Aug. 8, 2022, by her husband. She was 73.

Newton-John had a long battle with breast cancer and once stated in an interview that she didn’t fear death and was “sort of looking forward to it.” Here’s more on that, plus what the Grease star’s daughter posted on social media following her mom’s death.

Statement from Newton-John’s husband on her death

John Easterling, who was married to Newton-John since 2008, posted the sad news on the “Physical” artist’s official Facebook page.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement read. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer … Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona, and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”

Newton-John revealed why she was ‘looking forward to death’

Following her death, an interview Newton-John did in February 2021 in which she spoke about her demise has resurfaced.

“We all know we’re going to die, but I think we spend our lives in denial. It’s extremely personal, so it’s hard to put into words,” she said on Sarah Grynberg’s A Life of Greatness podcast. “I feel that we are all one thing, and I’ve had experiences with spirits and spirit life. I believe there is something that happens.”

She added: “I hope the energies of the people you love will be there … I think all the love will be there. I’m sort of looking forward to that — not now, but when it happens.”

The star’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi posts tribute to her mother

Three days before Newton-John died her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, posted a photo on Instagram standing next to her mom and captioned it: “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend.”

On Aug. 8, Lattanzi took to social media again to pay tribute to her mother. She posted a series of snaps from when she was a baby as well as photos of them together in recent years. She did not caption the images.

Lattanzi is Newton-John’s only child. The star was married to her father, Matthew Lattanzi, from 1984 to 1995.

