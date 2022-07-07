Olivia Rodrigo Responded with ‘Love’ When Disney Fired Jake Paul

Disney Channel has produced some of the top stars today. From Demi Lovato to Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, the list is lengthy. However, that’s not to say that it hasn’t had its fair share of controversy and scandals among its actors. Jake Paul starred in Bizaardvark from its inception but left the series midway. His co-star Olivia Rodrigo responded with “love” when the Mouse decided to let Jake Paul go.

Jake Paul and Olivia Rodrigo starred in ‘Bizaardvark’

Bizaardvark followed two best friends, Madison Hu and Rodrigo’s characters Frankie Wong and Paige Olvera, who post comedic videos and funny songs on the internet through their video channel. When their subscriber count hits 10,000, they are asked to join the Vuuugle Studios, where they make videos and interact with other Vuuuglers.

Jake Paul played Dirk Mann in two seasons of the show. His character was the star of Dare Me Bro, a Vuuugle channel that mirrored his real-life career. In Dare Me Bro, Paul’s character Dirk would ask his subscribers to dare him, and he would take their requests and perform them.

Olivia Rodrigo responded with ‘love’ after her co-star got fired

We're gonna miss you Jake! All love❤️ https://t.co/qAvf7mAUkq — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) July 23, 2017

In 2017, news broke that Paul was leaving the popular Disney Channel show. “We’ve mutually agreed that Jake Paul will leave his role on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark,” came a statement (via Deadline). “On behalf of the production company, the cast, and crew, we thank Jake for his good work on the TV series for the past 18 months and extend our best wishes to him.”

The exit came on the heels of the YouTuber making negative headlines. Neighbors complained about Paul’s partying at his West Hollywood home. He was also caught on tape running, jumping, and climbing on a KTLA news van. Paul’s image had grown increasingly controversial, which may have resulted in Disney wanting to part ways with him.

Paul, on his part, issued a statement via his Twitter account saying he’d “outgrown the channel.” He elaborated in a video. “My brand is evolving. I’m becoming more of an adult. And I wanna play more adult roles in acting and grow in that sense.”

His Bizaardvark co-star Rodrigo retweeted his initial statement, adding her own message. “We’re gonna miss you Jake! All love,” she wrote. Bizaardvark ran for one more season.

Jake Paul predicted Olivia Rodrigo would become a mega star

(L-R): Olivia Rodrigo and Jake Paul | Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Paul and Rodrigo have maintained a cordial relationship since he departed from their Disney Channel series. Paul even shared with Entertainment Tonight that he spotted Rodrigo’s star presence early.

“I would be in my dressing room, and she would be in hers and I would just hear her singing from down the hall, playing the piano and she was just always super talented, super nice,” he said. Paul complimented Rodrigo further, saying, “Olivia just had something special.” He also congratulated her on “Drivers License,” reaching No. 1 on iTunes.

Rodrigo, who has been topping the charts since 2021, said Paul was among the first to notice her potential and encouraged her to pursue her dreams. Rodrigo told the LA Times in 2021 that the last time she saw Paul before his exit from Bizaardvark, he told her she was “gonna sell out stadiums.” Paul’s prediction seems to have come true as Rodrigo is currently on her sold-out SOUR tour.

