Omarion Beefing With B2K Members After Verzuz Battle

Artists have been showcasing their music catalog and trying to solidify who is the best in culture’s eyes in the friendly competition via a Verzuz battle for a few years now. The latest to go for the crown of the King of R&B is Omarion and Mario. Social media users have collectively agreed that Mario is the better singer, and Omarion’s former B2K members agree, sparking quite a heated social media debate.

B2K | Denise Truscello/WireImage

Former B2K group members shaded during Verzuz battle

Mario and Omarion faced off in an R&B singing battle for the millennials. To start it off, Mario reminded Omarion that he didn’t invite his B2K members, so he did so himself. As a joke, he introduced a fake J-Boog, Raz B and Fizz dressed in all white, mimicking the Millennium Tour attire they wore during the 2019 U.S. tour. Once they broke out into the Omarion challenge, the audience laughed.

Source: YouTube

After the battle, Mario took to Instagram and posted a photo of a casket, which was in reference to him murdering Omarion in the battle. Some of the B2K members joined in for the fun, such as Fizz posting a video clip from The Temptations mini-series of David Ruffin’s character rubbing his star quality in his bandmates’ faces, which in turn pissed Omarion off.

The “Icebox” singer decided to respond in the comment section of Mario’s post to his former friends. “But to my 3 background dancers, I’m not surprised because this is how y’all always been, even while in the group,” he wrote in part. “Praying for my downfall. Well, keep praying cause I’m overbooked and busy. Meanwhile, y’all really gotta get a job other than hatin on O. I heard UPS is hiring,” he said in a response.

J-Boog responds to Omarion’s diss and says he lacks talent and played dirty to be the star of the group

Boog was not too happy about being called a background dancer. In a lengthy post, he exposed what he says was the true reason for the group’s demise, and all signs pointed to Omarion. According to Boog, Omarion was fame-hungry and jealous. He also alleges that Omarion was never a talented vocalist and others recorded the leads in the studio. Watching the Verzuz battle back, Boog says Omarion’s lack of talent is clear as Mario was coined as the winner.

“This thing we call B2K was never the Omarion show,” he wrote in part. “It was more like a circus and each guy brought a special attraction and collectively it was fun to watch. Watching you only let me know that you were not really paying attention to what was making you Omarion because without us around it’s clear you can’t tap back into him. You look lost, almost like you looking for us to feed off. You are a fame hog and that got the best of you.”

He claims Omarion was envious of the fans fawning over him and Fizz, writing Fizz and Boog were the favorites. And you couldn’t understand that because you sung all the leads (by old school group design) but the guy who only talked on the track and in interviews (ME) and the other guy who rapped on our singles (FIZZ) were getting more love than you.”

The biggest blow was one allegation. Boog wrote: “Chris Brown took your career and Bow Wow just took your tour.”

