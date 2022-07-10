‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2 Release Date Scheduled for October 2022

TL;DR:

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 is scheduled for an October 2022 release date.

The main cast is returning for One of Us Is Lying‘s second outing.

In its new episodes, the Peacock original will expand on the first season’s shock ending.

Cooper van Grootel, Chibuikem Uche, Mark McKenna, Annalisa Cochrane, and Marianly Tejada in ‘One of Us Is Lying’ | Nicola Dove/Peacock

With its many twists and turns, Peacock’s One of Us Is Lying proved a hit when it premiered last October. The teen murder mystery got enough attention that NBC renewed it for season 2. And it looks like the next batch of episodes will arrive around the same time this year. That’s right, One of Us Is Lying Season 2 is scheduled for an October 2022 release date. Here’s exactly when viewers can expect it, along with the other details we know so far.

After One of Us Is Lying Season 1 left fans with major questions about the future, many were relieved when Peacock announced a season 2 renewal back in January. And it hasn’t taken much time for the cast and crew to churn out another batch of episodes.

According to TVLine, One of Us Is Lying Season 2 is scheduled for an Oct. 20 release date. That leaves the next chapter’s premiere just ahead of Halloween. And with the show’s focus on secrets and murder, there’s no better season for it to debut.

Although the Bayview Four now have answers about Simon’s (Mark McKenna) death, they have some pretty significant secrets to hide in the wake of all that’s happened. And it looks like season 2 will build on that. So, which members of the One of Us Is Lying cast are returning?

Most of the ‘One of Us Is Lying’ cast will return

In addition to knowing the release date for One of Us Is Lying Season 2, fans also have an idea of which stars are returning. TVLine confirmed that the actors behind the Bayview Four — Marianly Tejada, Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, and Cooper van Grootel — will star in the Peacock original’s second outing.

Alimi Ballard, Jess McLeod, Melissa Collazo, and Sara Thompson will also return. There’s no word on whether we’ll see Mark McKenna or Barrett Carnahan again, but the writers could find a creative way to get them back on screen.

Either way, fans can count on most of the One of Us Is Lying cast showing up in season 2. After all, the new episodes sound like they’ll build heavily on what happened in season 1. So, what exactly is the next outing about anyway?

What is ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2 about?

Peacock hasn’t released a ton of details about One of Us Is Lying Season 2, but fans have a general idea of what to expect come its release date. According to TVline, the synopsis for the newest batch of episodes reads as follows:

“Following the heart-pounding conclusion of season 1, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret. In season 2, we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other.”

Although the description doesn’t offer much in the way of specifics, it seems the Bayview Four are no better off during this outing — even if they have been cleared of their murder accusations.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next, but things promise to get even darker from here on out. If this season is anything like Karen M. McManus’ sequel, One of Us Is Next, viewers are in for a wild ride.

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 premieres on Peacock on Oct. 20, 2022.

