‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2 Release Date, Time, Cast, Trailer, Schedule, and More

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 premieres this week, continuing the thrilling teen murder mystery of season 1. From the looks of it, the new episodes of the Peacock TV series will be darker than ever before. Here’s everything to know about season 2, including the release information, cast, and plot details.

Annalisa Cochrane as Addy in ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2 | Peacock

TVLine shared the official release date for season 2 earlier this summer: Thursday, Oct. 20. The episodes will be available exclusively on Peacock.

The release time for new episodes of Peacock shows tends to vary. For example, the new series A Friend of a Family drops new episodes at midnight ET. However, shows like Bel-Air have released new episodes at 2:01 a.m. ET. Sportskeeda reported that new episodes of One of Us Is Lying could drop at 3:01 a.m. ET. No matter what, though, fans should have the episodes in the early hours on Thursday.

‘One of Us is Lying’ Season 2 cast

The Murder Club better get their story straight. pic.twitter.com/2MJsj7Rv7O — Peacock (@peacock) October 18, 2022

Most of the season 1 cast is expected to return for season 2. That includes the Bayview Four cast — Marianly Tejada (who plays Bronwyn), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), and Cooper van Grootel (Nate). Alimi Ballard, Jess McLeod, Melissa Collazo, and Sara Thompson are also set to return.

What is the new season about? Trailer teases ‘Simon Says’

As fans may recall, season 1 followed five students into detention — but only four came out. When one of the students was murdered, the others became suspects in the crime, each with their own motives. The Bayview Four solved the murder, but their troubles are far from over.

Here’s the synopsis for One of Us Is Lying Season 2, per TVLine:

“Following the heart-pounding conclusion of season 1, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret. In season 2, we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other.”

As seen in the trailer above, it looks like season 2 will introduce an anonymous stalker known only as Simon Says. Fans of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin likely see where this is going…

“Simon says do what I say, or everyone will know what you did,” a text to the Bayview Four reads. But what dangerous things will “Simon” tell them to do? And how far are the Bayview Four willing to go in order to protect their secrets?

Is the new season based on a book?

One of Us Is Lying Season 1 was based on Karen M. McManus’ teen mystery novel of the same name. McManus did write a sequel to the book, called One of Us Is Next. However, the book mostly follows different characters in the same town and a new mystery. So, it seems the new season will deviate significantly from the source material.

‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2 schedule: Will episodes be released weekly?

Last year, Peacock released One of Us Is Lying episodes on three different dates. The first three arrived on Oct. 7, followed by another three on Oct. 14. Then, the final two episodes dropped on Oct. 21.

Fortunately, fans can binge-watch all eight episodes of season 2 whenever they want. The entire season will drop at once on Oct. 20.

