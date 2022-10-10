‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2′: Is There a Sequel to the First Book?

What could be juicier than a whodunit set in high school? Peacock debuted a new mystery drama series in 2021, and fans have been mesmerized by its twists and turns. The show, One of Us Is Lying, is based on a best-selling novel of the same name. The second season of One of Us Is Lying is in the works. Find out if there is a sequel to the first book.

‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 1 changed a few elements from the book

(l-r) Cooper Van Grootel as Nate, Marianly Tejada as Bronwyn, Annalisa Cochrane as Addy, Chibuikem Uche as Cooper in ‘One of Us Is Lying’ | Nicola Dove/Peacock

Based on Karen M. McManus’ mystery eponymous novel, One of Us Is Lying follows four students from Bayview High who witness a death. Bronwyn, Cooper, Nate, and Addy find themselves in detention for violating the school’s no-phone policy. The only problem? The phones were planted.

After fellow student Simon, who runs a gossip site dies during detention, the four find themselves at the center of it all. The Bayview Four, as they become known, have to figure out what really happened. Otherwise, the secrets will just keep spilling. And they’ll remain suspects in Simon’s murder case.

The eight-episode first season covered the mystery from the book, though with a few notable changes — most importantly, the death of a major character in the final episode.

There’s a sequel to the first book, and its dark

One of Us Is Next is the sequel to One of Us Is Lying, about a deadly game of Truth or Dare at Bayview High. Learn more or order here: https://t.co/p2ROiimL5L pic.twitter.com/VcZ4Ah0dBK — Karen M. McManus Updates (@writerkmc) April 8, 2021

One of Us Is Lying (the book) received a sequel. One of Us Is Next takes place a year after the events of the first book, when a game of Truth or Dare takes over Bayview High. This time, the focus is on a new set of students: Maeve (Bronwyn’s sister), Phoebe, and Knox.

Though set in the same universe (and featuring appearances from the Bayview Four), One of Us Is Next follows a different mystery and characters than One of Us Is Lying. While few details have been revealed about One of Us Is Lying Season 2, it doesn’t look like it will follow the sequel.

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 will stick with the Bayview Four. Though they’ve managed to uncover Simon’s plan and the person responsible, they’re left with even more secrets than they had before. And from the looks of it, season 2 will build on that.

TVLine offers that season 2 will follow the Bayview Four as they go to extreme lengths to protect their secrets. According to the outlet, the actors playing the Bayview Four will return, that is, Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), and Cooper Van Grootel (Nate). Sara Thompson, Melissa Collazo, Alimi Ballard, and Jessica McLeod will also reprise their roles.

The show’s first season has had positive reviews and currently holds an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

One of Us Is Lying returns on October 20, 2022, on Peacock.

