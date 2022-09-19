‘One Piece Film Red’: Everything We Know About the Movie’s U.S. Release

It’s been a great year for anime movies, with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hitting U.S. theaters back in March and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero debuting this summer. One Piece is the next series to head to the big screen, with One Piece Film Red slated to arrive in the U.S. this November. Those looking forward to seeing Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats in theaters don’t have long to wait. So, when is One Piece Film Red‘s U.S. release date, and what else do we know about the movie so far?

One Piece Film Red made its Japanese debut back in August, but American fans only recently received a U.S. release date for the much-anticipated movie. Fortunately, it’s headed here soon!

Crunchyroll revealed that One Piece Film Red is heading to U.S. and Canadian theaters on Nov. 4. The film will arrive in Australia and New Zealand a day earlier on Nov. 3. Per the movie’s website, it will release exclusively in theaters. Of course, if it follows in the footsteps of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it will be available to stream months down the line.

Before its theatrical debut, Crunchyroll and Toei Animation will also host a North American premiere for the subbed and dubbed versions of the movie. This will take place in the midst of New York Comic-Con, with select fans getting to see the film early on Oct. 6.

What is ‘One Piece Film Red’ about?

So, now that we know when One Piece Film Red is hitting theaters in the U.S., what can we expect from the movie? The franchise’s 15th film, this one will focus on Shanks’ daughter, who also happens to be a famous singer. Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats will attend one of her performances — and chaos will undoubtedly ensue, as it always does.

Per Crunchyroll, this is the official synopsis for One Piece Film Red:

“Uta — the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as “otherworldly” — is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta’s fans — including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks’ daughter.”

The description doesn’t reveal much about what challenges the gang will face in the upcoming film, but it likely has something to do with Uta’s big reveal. Whatever they’re up to, it’s sure to be a fun time — especially if the movie’s impressive performance at the Japanese box office is anything to judge by. (Per Crunchyroll, it made 13.94 billion yen and sold more than 10 million tickets as of Sept. 13.)

The latest One Piece movie is being produced by Toei Animation, with mangaka Eiichiro Oda serving as executive producer. Director Goro Taniguchi helmed the project, and Tsutomu Kuroiwa penned the script. The main Japanese cast reprised their roles, and the major English cast members are expected to return as well.

When do ‘One Piece Film Red’ tickets go on sale?

With a heavy focus on Shanks and his daughter, U.S. fans will no doubt be eager to see One Piece Film Red when it arrives in theaters. And tickets for the movie will go on sale soon. They’ll be available to purchase beginning on Oct. 6. You can find more details (and secure your spot) at www.onepiece-filmred.com.

With the end of the year approaching, seeing One Piece Film Red will allow anime lovers to finish 2022 with a bang. It’s also a great way to celebrate the anime’s 1,000-episode milestone from late last year — and the fact that the manga is officially in its final saga! Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for more updates about the film and its ticket sales.

One Piece Film Red makes its U.S. debut on Nov. 4, 2022.

