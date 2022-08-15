‘One Piece’: How the Manga Set a Guinness World Record

TL;DR:

The One Piece manga first broke a Guinness World Record back in 2015.

Eiichiro Oda’s series surpassed its own record after publishing 500 million copies.

The One Piece manga is entering its final saga, with a three-year timeline for its end.

‘One Piece’ key art | Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha/Toei Animation

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga has been going strong since 1997, with the series recently surpassing 1,000 chapters. Those chapters continue to debut in Shonen Jump Magazine, but they’re also bound together as volumes. And the publication of One Piece Vol. 103 coincided with a major milestone for the beloved series: it surpassed its own Guinness World Record in the category of “most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author.” That’s an impressive feat for the long-running manga.

‘One Piece’ set a Guinness World Record back in 2015

That’s right, Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga already held a Guinness World Record when 2022 began. According to Anime News Network, it set that record back in June 2015, after publishing 320,866,000 copies globally in 2014. Those included both print and digital issues.

And if you think One Piece setting a Guinness World Record once is impressive, prepare to be doubly amazed. The series recently did it again — this time, surpassing its own achievement from 2015. The One Piece manga has officially reached 500 million copies worldwide. And that locks in its Guinness World Record for a second time, allowing it to hold the title for a bit longer.

The ‘One Piece’ manga recently surpassed its own Guinness World Record

On Aug. 3, the official One Piece Twitter announced that the manga had renewed its Guinness World Record set in 2015. The account revealed that Eiichiro Oda had received a certificate to commemorate the occasion:

“The Guinness World Record ‘the Comic Book Series with the Most Copies Published by a Single Author,’ certified in 2015, has been renewed and Oda-sensei has been awarded a new official certificate!”

The record was updated following One Piece reaching 500 million copies globally, an achievement not many manga series can speak of. Of course, One Piece remains one of the most well-known long-running series to date. And although it’s officially in its final saga, the manga could still break its own record again. But how soon will One Piece end?

Is Eiichiro Oda’s manga series ending soon?

Although One Piece is breaking records thanks to its length, the manga series won’t continue forever. Following the conclusion of its Wano Country Arc, Eiichiro Oda revealed that One Piece was entering its final saga. That means the conclusion may be in sight.

Of course, the Wano Country Arc continued for years, so fans shouldn’t get sentimental just yet. It’s possible the final saga will break another Guinness World Record before the series is through. Per ComicBook.com, the author sees the manga running for another three years before its end. That leaves plenty of time to publish more issues — and potentially lock in further achievements.

