‘Only Murders in the Building’ Is Already Renewed for Season 3: What the Cast Is Saying

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will return in season 3 of Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building. Find out what the cast has to say about the confirmed third season. We also have a statement from Hulu regarding the mystery comedy series getting picked up for season 3.

Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for a third season

Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich made a statement to The Hollywood Reporter regarding Only Murders in the Building Season 3 on July 11. “Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” he said.

Erwich added: “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan [Fogelman], John [Hoffman], Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Additionally, Only Murders co-creator Hoffman previously told The Hollywood Reporter he wanted to “up the stakes for our three.” After they “stepped in it so badly by the end of season one … everything [became] about, ‘How do we even begin to deal with this situation?'” That exploration is likely to continue in the show’s third season.

Created by Martin and Grace and Frankie‘s John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) as they solve the murders in their iconic New York Apartment building for their true-crime podcast. In season 2, the podcasting trio find themselves implicated in the death of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), the building’s rule-abiding board president.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ cast reacts to the season 3 news

It didn’t take long for the cast of Only Murders in the Building to spread the word on Twitter. “So excited for SEASON 3!!!” Gomez tweeted.

So excited for SEASON 3!!! https://t.co/RuxgraR0ML — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 11, 2022

What’s more, Christine Ko, who plays Nina Lin in season 2, took to Twitter to celebrate the season 3 pickup. “Friends or Foes? Who’s knows you’ll have to tune in for a new ep tomorrow!!” she said. “Congrats @OnlyMurdersHulu on getting picked up for Season 3!!!!”

Friends or Foes? Who’s knows ? you’ll have to tune in for a new ep tomorrow!! Congrats @OnlyMurdersHulu on getting picked up for Season 3!!!! ??? @MCCisNauseous #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding pic.twitter.com/hubEXwJEV3 — Christine Ko (@Christine_Ko) July 11, 2022

Michael Creighton, who plays Howard Morris in the series, also tweeted about season 3. “Congrats to all my neighbors!!” he said. “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING will return for a Season 3. Killer news!”

Congrats to all my neighbors!! ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING will return for a Season 3. Killer news! https://t.co/mFxCW2GzhA — Michael Cyril Creighton (@MCCisNauseous) July 11, 2022

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 began filming in December 2021. Hulu released the first two episodes of season 2 on June 28, 2022. Based on this turn-around time, we can estimate fans will get their hands on new episodes of Only Murders in the Building about six months after filming for season 3 begins.

