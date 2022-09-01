‘Only Murders in the Building’ EP Says Fans Won’t Meet Lucy’s Mom in Season 3

Only Murders in the Building fans are already wondering what characters will be back for season 3. The series previously revealed that Charles dated a woman named Emma and grew very close to her daughter Lucy. After the breakup, Charles was devastated, but he eventually reunited with Lucy in season 2. However, fans shouldn’t expect to meet Emma in season 3.

Charles reunited with his ex’s daughter in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2

In the first season of Only Murders in the Building, Charles-Haden Savage was haunted by hallucinations of Looney Tunes characters. The name Lucy also kept cropping up. Charles finally revealed to Jan that he dated a woman named Emma for six years.

Emma moved in along with her seven-year-old daughter Lucy and Charles would make her omelets every morning. Charles eventually booked a family fun cruise for the three of them, during which Emma took Lucy and left him. After many years, Charles finally reached out to Lucy. The pair reunited in OMITB Season 2, and Charles has been working to restore his relationship with his (kind of) step-daughter.

Viewers won’t meet Emma or her husband in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

Lucy tells Charles that her mother is getting married in season 2, but fans have yet to meet Emma or her new husband. While speaking with TVLine, Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman was asked if fans will meet either of these two characters in season 3.

“Charles is so focused on Lucy, and he’s come to terms with [Emma moving on], so no. I think the relationship with Lucy is really sweet and has progressed nicely in Season 2, so that’s the one we’ll keep on track with [moving forward],” he answered.

This does seem to imply that Lucy actor Zoe Colletti will be back for Only Murders in the Building Season 3. Lucy proved instrumental in helping Charles, Oliver, and Mabel uncover Bunny Folger’s killer. The last fans saw of her, she was attending Oliver’s Broadway production, where another gruesome crime took place.

Charles recorded a hit single that was a huge hit in Germany

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 revealed that Charles once recorded a hit single titled “Angel in Flipflops” that blew up in Germany. The song was also sampled by many rappers, earning Charles around $200 thousand dollars a year in royalties.

The song also forms a sweet memory between Charles and Lucy. The pair used to sing Angel in Flipflops together while Charles would cook breakfast. According to Distractify, Steve Martin himself is also an accomplished musician. He wrote two Broadway musicals — Bright Star and Meteor Shower and his first solo music album was awarded a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album.

