‘Only Murders in the Building’ EP on Whether Sazz Pataki Will Return for Season 3

Only Murders in the Building will return for season 3 with another gruesome mystery to solve. The Hulu series features a star-studded cast starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. OMITB also has no shortage of celebrity guest stars. Jane Lynch appears as Sazz Pataki in seasons 1 and 2. Will she be back for season 3?

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Jane Lynch plays Sazz Pataki in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Lynch first appears as Sazz Pataki in Only Murders in the Building Season 1. Sazz was Charles-Haden Savage‘s stunt double when he starred in the TV show Brazzos. The pair have a complicated history. Charles tells Jan that Sazz was always better at everything than him and that his girlfriend left him for her.

In season 2, Charles continues to visit Jan in prison after she tries to kill him. Eventually, he sends Sazz to break up with her in his place. “I’m not afraid anymore. Well, I am still afraid of you, but I’m not afraid of being alone,” Sazz says to Jan, reading Charles’ words.

Still in awe that Only Murders in the Building, which was already a tremendous show, brought in Jane Lynch for the penultimate to play a character named “Sazz Pataki” as a stunt double for Steve Martin’s character. How dare anything be this good pic.twitter.com/bvlLS5HpEH — Ritzo (@StaceyRitzen) October 13, 2021

Will Sazz Pataki return for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3?

Although Jane Lynch only appears in a few episodes of Only Murders in the Building, it’s always fun to see Sazz Pataki pop up. In an interview with Deadline, Lynch jokingly described Sazz as a “better version of Steve [Martin’s] character.”

“I do everything better. I’m more attractive, I’m sexier to the ladies, I’m more athletic,” she said. “I just kind of live to make him feel badly about himself and find those opportunities to get it in there — but with love. You know? She loves the guy. She’s a little obtuse.”

In a separate interview with Deadline, showrunner John Hoffman was asked if fans can expect to see more of Sazz in Only Murders in the Building Season 3. “I will only say, don’t forget Brazzos is in motion, but Charles-Hayden is also working on Broadway now. I’m not sure where she will end up.”

In season 2, Charles began acting in the Brazzos reboot. He also landed a role in Oliver’s Broadway play alongside actor Ben Gilroy (Paul Rudd). Sazz’s return for season 3 may depend on Jane Lynch’s availability. While speaking with Hoffman, he stated, “I have no interest in leaving anyone behind in Season 3 if anyone’s available,” he said.

Could Sazz Pataki be a suspect in season 3?

In the OMITB Season 2 finale, Ben Gilroy collapsed during the opening night of Oliver’s Broadway production. His murder will be the central mystery in Only Murders in the Building Season 3. If Sazz returns, perhaps she could even be a suspect in Ben’s murder. The Hulu series has a knack for pulling off surprising twists, and no one is above suspicion.

All episodes of Only Murders in the Building are currently streaming on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Lucy Actor Zoe Colletti