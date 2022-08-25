‘Only Murders in the Building’ Co-Creator Teases Fans Shouldn’t Forget About Winnie Getting Poisoned

Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has come to a close. Bunny Folger’s killer is behind bars, and a new story is already set up for next season. Thankfully, this season didn’t leave too many questions unanswered. And yet, there are still some loose ends from Only Murders in the Building Season 1 that need to be addressed, including who poisoned Oliver’s dog, Winnie. In a recent interview, Only Murders co-creator John Hoffman promised those details have not fallen by the wayside.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains minor spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2’s finale.]

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

The mystery of who poisoned Winnie in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 1 remains unsolved

As fans may recall, Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) walked into his apartment in season 1 to find his beloved dog, Winnie, hurt on the floor. A bone covered in white powder sat beside her. It became clear immediately: someone poisoned poor Winnie.

Oliver and his podcast co-hosts had gone deep into investigating the murder of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) by that point. This attack on Winnie seemed like some kind of warning. Thankfully, she survived, but the attempted dog killer was never revealed. Oliver had his theories about Sting, although the musician never admitted to the crime. It also didn’t seem to be Jan (Amy Ryan), Tim Kono’s killer. So, what does that mean?

‘Only Murders’ co-creator John Hoffman promises Winnie’s attacker and other loose ends will be addressed

Winnie appeared by Oliver’s side a few times in season 2, but she really had nothing to do with the story. Many fans hoped someone would unveil her attacker at some point. Still, each episode came and went without further investigation. Quite frankly, we demand justice for Winnie.

According to John Hoffman, this will come eventually. The co-creator and executive producer addressed Winnie’s mystery in an interview with TVLine.

“We like our loose ends, Hoffman shared. “I don’t mind carrying loose ends from season 1 to season 2, from season 2 to season 3.”

But the writers have to stop teasing fans at some point, right? We need answers!

“There is a long game plan involving some of these clues,” Hoffman added.

Interestingly enough, the death of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) at the end of season 2 seemed to be a result of poisoning. Perhaps that was the same poison used on Winnie? Fans will have to tune in next season to find out.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ will continue with season 3 and maybe more

Hulu renewed Only Murders in the Building for season 3 back in July. So, there are still plenty of opportunities to tie up all these loose ends. Even if the writers don’t get to them in season 3, Hoffman feels confident that the show could continue for years to come.

“I feel bullish on many seasons ahead, if we’re so lucky, and as long as they’ll have us and as long as we can keep doing it, I think there’s great variety [in terms of the stories that can be told],” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I know there have been funny discussions about how many murders can there be in one building, but I think that’s a fun challenge, too.”

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.

