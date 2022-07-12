‘Only Murders in the Building’: Is Mabel, Charles, and Oliver’s Podcast Real?

Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building sees a true-crime-loving trio — Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) — start their very own true crime podcast to investigate murders at their apartment building, the Arconia. Much to their surprise, the OMITB podcast quickly develops a devoted fan base. After watching Mabel’s, Charles’, and Oliver’s antics on the small screen, many fans of the Hulu series want to hear their podcast, too. But does the audio show exist in real life?

Steve Martin as Charles, Selena Gomez as Mabel, and Martin Short as Oliver in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

‘Only Murders in the Building’ stars an amateur true crime podcast

Despite living in the same building, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles are complete strangers with very different lives. That is, until Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) allegedly commits suicide at the Arconia. While waiting to get back inside the building, the three residents discover a mutual love of true crime podcasts. They suspect that Tim was actually murdered and decide to launch their own investigation. Along the way, they document their findings in a podcast called, of course, Only Murders in the Building.

Season 1 sees the trio solve the murder of Tim Kono, but they aren’t finished with the podcast. That’s because a second murder happens at the Arconia: Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Now, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel must try to find who killed Bunny, with the added challenge of being suspects themselves. They continue to document their findings as a way to show that they can’t be silenced.

Is ‘Only Murders in the Building’ a podcast in real life?

Am I the only one who wants to hear the actual fictional podcast episodes from Only Murders In The Building? I think it would be a brilliant addition to the franchise. #onlymurdershulu @hulu — The Jacque Reid Experience (@jacquereid) July 12, 2022

The Only Murders in the Building podcast does exist in real life, but it’s not something to add to a list of true crime favorites. Instead of listening to Charles, Oliver, and Mabel discuss the Arconia’s murder cases, fans can hear hosts Elizabeth Keener and Kevin Lawn go behind the scenes of Hulu’s comedy series.

The podcast takes a deep dive into every episode of Only Murders. And yes, that includes interviews with the series creators and cast members. For example, recent guests have included showrunner John Hoffman and writer Ben Smith. Additionally, the podcast shares live Reddit talks with comments and questions from fans.

Fans can find the Only Murders in the Building podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartMedia, Audible, and anywhere else podcasts are available.

Hulu has renewed ‘Only Murders’ for season 3

My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next… I hope it's not me! pic.twitter.com/J8AeH6CpNO — BILL DURKS (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 11, 2022

It looks like Only Murders in the Building and its companion podcast will stick around for a while. The Hulu series is only about halfway through its second season, but it has already been renewed for season 3.

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich told The Hollywood Reporter. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan [Fogelman], John [Hoffman], Steve, Marty, and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu. New episodes drop every Tuesday.

RELATED: Is ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Based on a True Story?