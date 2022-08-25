‘Only Murders in the Building’: Mabel’s 5 Best Outfits

Only Murders in the Building received 17 Emmy Nominations, including one for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. The Hulu series features stunning looks for all its characters that reflect their personalities and journies. These 5 outfits are some of Mabel Mora’s best.

Selena Gomez as Mabel and Cara Delevingne as Alice in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Mabel’s Son of Sam party glam is stunning

Firstly, in the episode “The Tell,” Alice hosts a party at Mabel’s apartment. Mabel wears a patterned dress with a collar and black heels. She pairs the look with dangly earrings and a more glammed-out smokey eye. Additionally, we have to give an honorable mention to the silver rhinestone dress Mabel transforms into while Oliver leads a game of Son of Sam.

Her very first outfit in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ was inspired by the ‘cool kids in New York’

From the moment fans were first introduced to Mabel Mora, she certainly made an impression. Mabel rocked a yellow sweater and beanie, plaid pants, and orange fur coat. The look also featured sunglasses and a pair of headphones.

Only Murders in the Building costume designer Dana Covarrubias explained how she came up with the iconic look to Shondaland. “I did a lot of research as to what the cool kids in New York were wearing at the time,” Covarrubias said.

I spoke to the @OnlyMurdersHulu Costume Designer about curating a fall wardrobe as awesome as Selena Gomez's Mabel, inspirations from Hitchcock and Natalia Lafourcade https://t.co/24LiMkxub5 — Sarah Rappaport (@SarahRapp) August 11, 2022

“What was the up-and-coming style of girls that I thought were similar to who Mabel is? There were a couple of girls that I saw wearing these vintage plaid pants and faux-fur jackets, and I loved the combination.”

This chic black and white look has Alfred Hitchcock vibes

Next, in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 6, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver set up a trap to catch try to catch Bunny’s murderer. Mabel’s chic outfit took its inspiration from filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

“In Vertigo, Kim Novak wears a stunning dramatic black and white look — an oversized white wool coat paired with a black scarf and black gloves,” Covarrubias said, according to the show’s official Twitter. “It is incredibly chic. We used this as inspiration for the look that Mabel wears in episode 6. Like Mabel, Novak’s character Madeleine is hiding an aspect of herself.”

Spotted: Your favorite trio being extra suspicious near Central Park… ? #OMITB pic.twitter.com/sZ9KsttlZf — Only Murders in the Building ??‍♀️ ??‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 30, 2022

Marigold is Mabel’s signature color in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Overall, Mabel Mora has a plethora of gorgeous coats and jackets. In fact, one of her most iconic pairings is this black-and-white checkered sweater paired with a coat in her signature color — marigold. “That’s her power color,” Covarrubias told Bloomberg.

“I was trying to think of something that wasn’t too over-the-top or on the nose that could still be a nod to her Mexican culture and heritage. The marigold plays a significant part in Mexican iconography, and sort of also symbolized everything that made sense for Mabel as a character in terms of her creativity, loss, and sort of rebirth.”

Want to do your makeup like Mabel? Check out the custom collection by @RareBeauty inspired by Mabel’s look created by Makeup Designer/Department Head Jackie Risotto. ? https://t.co/tlsmqUSUiD pic.twitter.com/nRxELeEzQg — Only Murders in the Building ??‍♀️ ??‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 4, 2022

Mabel’s lovely turtleneck outfit gets ruined in the wake of Bunny’s murder

Finally, in the season 1 finale of Only Murders in the Building, Mabel celebrates cracking the case of Tim Kono’s death with Oliver and Charles. She wears a turtleneck sweater and plaid skirt with a pair of small gold hoop earrings. However, this look was sadly ruined by a giant bloodstain after Mabel found Bunny dead in her apartment.

The perfect look to solve a crime?? #OnlyMurdersintheBuilding and @RareBeauty teamed up to create a custom collection to help you recreate Mabel's look from Season 2. Mabel Mora's Must Haves are: pic.twitter.com/8T9luf0G4P — Only Murders in the Building ??‍♀️ ??‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 25, 2022

