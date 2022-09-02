‘Only Murders in the Building’: Michael Cyril Creighton Had a Terrible Allergic Reaction to His Husband’s Cat When They First Met

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finally gave Michael Cyril Creighton’s character Howard a love interest. The cat-loving tenant of the Arconia had a romantic evening with his neighbor Jonathan during a blackout in the building. Unfortunately, the moment was ruined thanks to Jonathan’s cat allergy. This scene was actually similar to something that happened in Creighton’s real life.

Howard has a love story with Jonathan in ‘Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Only Murders in the Building fans know Howard as a cat-loving, sweater-wearing resident of the Arconia, but this season he got some romance of his own. Howard has a big crush on Jonathan, a Broadway singer who is subletting a room on his floor at the Arconia.

Creighton was excited at the prospect of getting a sweet romantic arc for his character. “During Season 1, I had mentioned to [co-creator] John Hoffman offhandedly that I never have really had the chance to have a love interest on screen,” he told Daily Beast’s Obsessed.

“Or, if I have, it’s either been someone who played my husband that I had no scenes with or someone who played my husband that I killed. Or someone that I had an unrequited crush on,” he continued.

Jonathan and Howard connect during a blackout at the Arconia

During a blackout, Howard plans to ask Jonathan for batteries. However, Jonathan comes to his door first with the same request. The pair then enjoy a bottle of wine in Howard’s apartment, lit by flickering candles.

“It feels like such a gift to have such a beautiful little love story written into a show that’s about murder [laughs] and to have that story written for my character,” Creighton said. The impromptu date goes shockingly well. Jonathan muses that if he weren’t acting on Broadway, he would like to be a children’s librarian. Howard is stunned because he works in a library.

Michael Cyril Creighton had an experience similar to Jonathan from ‘Only Murders in the Building’

After Jonathan, Howard, and the entire Arconia break into a rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence,” the pair lean in for a kiss. Unfortunately, Jonathan is then taken over by a sneezing fit. “I’m lethally allergic to cats,” he reveals before hurrying out of the apartment.

“I don’t think I ever mentioned this to John [Hoffman], but when I met my husband, I was allergic to cats,” Creighton told Daily Beast’s Obsessed. “I didn’t know it, but the first time I went to his apartment, he made me dinner, and I broke out in like the worst hives ever. And it was because he had a cat.”

At the end of the episode, Howard knocks on Jonathan’s door. He offers to vacuum his entire apartment, lint roll all his sweaters, and send his cat to live with a friend for a while, hoping that Jonathan will go on a date with him. He accepts but thankfully tells him not to get rid of his cat.

All episodes of Only Murders in the Building are currently streaming on Hulu.

