‘Only Murders in the Building’: Is the Pickle Diner in New York City a Real Place?

Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 3 showcases a day in the life of Bunny Folger — her last day alive, to be exact. The episode walks viewers through everything Bunny did on the day of her murder, including a visit to New York City’s The Pickle Diner. This eatery seems to be a hot place for Arconia residents, but can Only Murders fans dine at the restaurant, too? Here’s what to know about The Pickle Diner in Only Murders in the Building.

The Pickle Diner appeared in episode 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2

The newest episode of Only Murders in the Building shows Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) heading to The Pickle Diner, where she has presumably eaten lunch every day for years. A few decorative pieces stand out at the diner, including several portraits of customers on the wall and several pickle jars. On another wall sits a multi-canvas mural of the New York City skyline.

Bunny sits down at her usual booth and strikes up a conversation with her usual waiter. He asks if her “friend from yesterday” would join her, but she says no and that they weren’t a friend. Unfortunately, it’s still a mystery whom Bunny was talking about.

Bunny orders her usual meal and looks through a pamphlet for Florida, where she’s planning to retire. She spots fellow Arconia resident Oliver (Martin Short) and his son, Will Putnam (Ryan Broussard). They chat about Bunny’s retirement for a few minutes before Oliver and Will leave.

Then, when Bunny’s waiter returns, she hands him an envelope filled with cash. She tells the waiter to use it on DJ equipment and makes him promise that he’ll never love only one thing because he’ll have nothing if he ever loses that thing. That marked the end of the scene at The Pickle Diner, but the restaurant will likely come up again in the investigation of Bunny’s murder.

Is The Pickle Diner in NYC a real restaurant?

For a third time in just over a month, the Mansion diner is off limits to customers as it gets the Hollywood treatment for a starring role in the Hulu hit series ‘Only Murders in the Building’. #ueshttps://t.co/VFWXbbR0gL — Upper East Site (@uppereastsiteny) March 10, 2022

If fans want to visit 1634 York Avenue in New York City, they won’t find The Pickle Diner. Instead, they’ll see The Mansion Restaurant and Eatery. According to the diner’s website, The Mansion was founded in 1945 by John Philips.

“Its founder, John Philips, was a Depression-era immigrant from a small village in Cyprus,” the description reads. “Shortly after his arrival through Ellis Island, he found his first opportunity to build a new life as a restaurant worker. Just a few years later, John opened his own restaurant near Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.”

Hulu transformed The Mansion into The Pickle Diner for Only Murders in the Building. As Upper East Site notes, some of the changes included Pickle Diner logos on the windows, the addition of the New York City canvas painting, and Italian props. Local residents spotted Jayne Houdyshell and Martin Short at the restaurant for filming earlier this year.

Philips told Upper East Site that he allowed Hulu to use The Mansion to “keep things fresh.” Only Murders wasn’t the first show to do so; The Mansion was also featured on Gossip Girl and other projects.

Other ‘Only Murders in the Building’ filming locations in New York

The show takes place in a fictionally-named apartment building called “The Arconia” but you might notice that the interior courtyard featured in the show belongs to the Belnord at 225 West 86th Street along Broadway. ⁣? @MuseumofCityNY pic.twitter.com/TJDJGLeN4C — New-York Historical Society (@NYHistory) June 29, 2022

The Mansion — or The Pickle Diner — isn’t the only New York City structure to star in Only Murders in the Building. The Arconia apartment building is actually The Belnord, a historic residential building on 86th street. Other filming locations include the Supreme Court of New York State, The Dakota, and The Lincoln Center.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu. New episodes drop every Tuesday.

